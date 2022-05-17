ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Volkswagen's Skoda hopes for eastern European gigafactory decision by 2023

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334GzH_0fgoKdkX00

MLADA BOLESLAV, Czech Republic, May 17 (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda, owned by Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), is confident that its parent will take a decision on its fourth large battery factory in Europe by 2023 at the latest, a management board member said.

Wolfsburg-based Volkswagen in October said it planned to decide in the first half of 2022 on the location for a planned battery cell plant in eastern Europe, which would be the fourth under its plan to build six such sites across Europe by the end of the decade. read more

"The decision will be taken in Wolfsburg in Germany," Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda's management board member for production and logistics, said.

"We are hoping and are confident that this decision will be taken in late autumn, maybe next year at the latest ... We are hoping that VW will decide in favour of the Czech Republic."

Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic are all in the running for the eastern European battery factory, to be opened in 2027, Volkswagen has said.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Christoph Steitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skoda#Eastern European#Vehicles#Czech#Vw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Reuters

Belgium detects first two monkeypox cases

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian health experts were due to meet on Friday after the country detected its first two cases of monkeypox, authorities said. The cases were diagnosed in different cities, though Flemish broadcaster VRTNWS said both patients had attended the same party in an undisclosed location. Reuters could not immediately confirm this.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

'We are going to die': Sri Lanka warns of food shortages

COLOMBO, May 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's prime minister has warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis and vowed the government will buy enough fertiliser for the next planting season to boost productivity. A decision in April last year by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa...
ECONOMY
Reuters

First baby formula shipment arrives in U.S. from Europe

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - A military cargo plane carrying the first shipment of infant formula from Europe to help address a critical shortage in the United States landed in Indianapolis on Sunday, and the White House said a second flight had been arranged. A Feb. 17 recall by top...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Ukraine's Zelenskiy proposes formal deal on compensation from Russia

May 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday proposed a formal deal with the country's allies to secure Russian compensation for the damage its forces have caused during the war. Zelenskiy, who says Russia is trying to destroy as much of Ukraine's infrastructure as it can, said such...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia says it will beef up forces near western border

May 20 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that moves by Finland and Sweden to join NATO were part of an increase in military threats near Russia's western borders, and it was taking "adequate countermeasures". In a speech, Shoigu also said the United States had stepped...
MILITARY
Reuters

Dubai ruler dissolves Dubai World financial disputes tribunal

DUBAI (Reuters) -Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Friday he had issued a decree dissolving a tribunal hearing disputes related to Dubai World, the state conglomerate that was at the centre of Dubai’s debt crisis more than a decade ago. Dubai World, which restructured $23.5...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Reuters

443K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy