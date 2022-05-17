ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Are you ready for Election Day, find out where to vote

By CBS 21 News
local21news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — It's Election Day! Polls open at 7 a.m. May 17, and close...

local21news.com

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Court rules on mail ballots as Senate race votes are counted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal court says mail-in ballots without a required date on the return envelope must be allowed in a 2021 Pennsylvania county judge race. The decision issued late Friday by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could complicate the ongoing process of vote counting in the state's neck-and-neck U.S. Senate Republican primary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisburg, PA
Elections
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
local21news.com

UPDATE | Missing 7-year-old found safely in Lancaster County

Lancaster County, PA — UPDATE | Authorities say the missing 7-year-old has been safely found. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Officials in Lancaster County say a search is underway in Pequea Township for a 7-year-old. Lancaster County Dispatch says crews are currently searching in the 400 block of Long Lane. According...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Voting Booth#Voter Registration#Are You Ready
local21news.com

GIANT announces partnership with The Bridge for bleacher garden

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Empower at The Bridge Foundation is receiving a substantial donation from the GIANT Company to fund the community garden in the eco village. GIANT is donating $90,000 to the bleacher garden over the next two years and will be sending out volunteers to help with labor. The bleacher garden will become the “GIANT Bleacher Garden.”
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

8,000 Memorial Flags Placed at Veteran Graves at St. Mary's

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) - Hanover Township American Veterans honored fallen veterans by placing memorial flags on graves. Volunteers placed more than eight-thousand flags on veterans graves at Saint Mary's cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day. The event was very important for one volunteer, Sandra Ashley, who lost her...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

Woman critically injured in weekend shooting in Harrisburg, police say

Dauphin County, PA — Harrisburg Police say they are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured early Sunday morning. Authorities say they were in the downtown area around 2:15 AM when they heard multiple gun shots. Officers then located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, near the...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
local21news.com

One killed, one injured, in York County shooting, police say

York County, PA — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in York County on Saturday evening. Police say they were called to the 400 block of Hill Street in Spring Garden Township around 6:15 PM for a report of a woman laying on the ground beside her truck.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man arrested after children found wandering parking lot in only diapers

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing charges for endangering the welfare of children after authorities say two small children were found wandering a parking lot. On May 10, police say a witness saw the children in the parking, wearing only diapers, at around 9 a.m. in the area of 1 Clemens Drive in Carroll Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

3 injured after car hits horse and buggy

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were injured Saturday morning after a crash involving a car and a horse and buggy. Police say the crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Musser School Road in Leola. A preliminary investigation revealed that a red 2015 Volkswagen...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy