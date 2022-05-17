Are you ready for Election Day, find out where to vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal court says mail-in ballots without a required date on the return envelope must be allowed in a 2021 Pennsylvania county judge race. The decision issued late Friday by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could complicate the ongoing process of vote counting in the state's neck-and-neck U.S. Senate Republican primary.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for two women they say got their nails done at a Harrisburg salon and left without paying. On May 9, police say the women went to a nail salon in the 2000 block of Linglestown Road and then left without paying. They...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating several instances of people trespassing onto Three Mile Island and entering facilities. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg Station at 717-671-7500.
Overdose deaths spiked during the height of the pandemic, but according to Pennsylvania Department of Health’s early records, overdose deaths in 2021 exceeded those in 2020. “It’s heartbreaking,” Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Opioid Stewardship Pharmacist Tom Vissering told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York.
Dauphin County, PA — Couples in the U.S. are expected to host roughly 2.5 million weddings this year. This is a 30% increase from the prior year and a number not seen in four decades, according to The Wedding Report. Shawna Ott’s getting married one week from today, “I...
York County, PA — According to officials with York County 911, at least one person has been injured in a shooting at the Walmart on 50 Newberry Parkway in Newberry Township. Reports say that at least one person has been taken into custody. This is a developing story. CBS...
Dauphin County, PA — The Harley Davidson Factory in York County is suspending production due to supply chain issues. This temporary closure impacts factories in both York County and Wisconsin. “With all the supply chain issues going on, its hitting everyone, everywhere.” said Jack Fink, an area resident.
Lancaster County, PA — UPDATE | Authorities say the missing 7-year-old has been safely found. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Officials in Lancaster County say a search is underway in Pequea Township for a 7-year-old. Lancaster County Dispatch says crews are currently searching in the 400 block of Long Lane. According...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Empower at The Bridge Foundation is receiving a substantial donation from the GIANT Company to fund the community garden in the eco village. GIANT is donating $90,000 to the bleacher garden over the next two years and will be sending out volunteers to help with labor. The bleacher garden will become the “GIANT Bleacher Garden.”
Dauphin County, PA — It stays steamy today with t'storms likely during the afternoon and evening. A few of the storms may become severe with damaging wind gusts. For this reason, the CBS 21 First Warning Weather team has declared today a Weather Watch Day. Highs today will climb...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) - Hanover Township American Veterans honored fallen veterans by placing memorial flags on graves. Volunteers placed more than eight-thousand flags on veterans graves at Saint Mary's cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day. The event was very important for one volunteer, Sandra Ashley, who lost her...
Dauphin County, PA — Harrisburg Police say they are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured early Sunday morning. Authorities say they were in the downtown area around 2:15 AM when they heard multiple gun shots. Officers then located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, near the...
York County, PA — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in York County on Saturday evening. Police say they were called to the 400 block of Hill Street in Spring Garden Township around 6:15 PM for a report of a woman laying on the ground beside her truck.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing charges for endangering the welfare of children after authorities say two small children were found wandering a parking lot. On May 10, police say a witness saw the children in the parking, wearing only diapers, at around 9 a.m. in the area of 1 Clemens Drive in Carroll Township.
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — On the heels of major drug raids in the Borough of Factoryville and on the campus of Keystone College on April 27th, Wyoming County DA Joe Peters announced the filing of charges by State Police against Mohamed Majed Elkasas for alleged intimidation and retaliation against a witness and terroristic threats.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were injured Saturday morning after a crash involving a car and a horse and buggy. Police say the crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Musser School Road in Leola. A preliminary investigation revealed that a red 2015 Volkswagen...
