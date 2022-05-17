Cheyenne NWS: Damaging Winds, Large Hail Possible Today

Effective: 2022-05-17 17:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 450 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Mitchell, or 16 miles northwest of Scottsbluff, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Scottsbluff and Lake Alice around 515 PM MDT. Scottsbluff Airport around 525 PM MDT. Lake Minatare Campground and Lake Minatare around 530 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

