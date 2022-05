WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — What is believed to be one of the largest crypto conferences in the United States just finished, bringing in millions to West Palm Beach. "It is a huge impact. It brings into the city over $4 million and it proves our ability to host much larger events than we used to host in here in the past," said resident and CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches Jorge Pesquera.

