ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Softball Hall of Fame Inductees Released

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXulw_0fgoIQIO00

(Atlantic) Atlantic Head Softball Coach Terry Hinzmann released the names of the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees. This year’s Hall of Famers is the late Milton Allen and Karen (Hoffmann) Oller .

Coach Hinzmann describes the late Milton (Mel) Allen as the pioneer of the Atlantic softball program. Mel Allen started a town team of high school girls playing games around the area. Hinzmann says Joel Simms was the high school’s first head coach beginning in 1972 and garnered a lot of success with the program. But, Hinzmann says Mel Allen was the first Coach to start the program and start the ball rolling to become a high school sport in the Atlantic. “His teams were very successful, from what I’ve been able to read,” said Atlantic Head Coach Terry Hinzmann. “But as games got more difficult to find as other schools started girl’s softball, he lobbied very hard to get the Atlantic School Board to approve softball as a high school sport.”

Coach Hinzmann says it took Mel Allen a couple of years to talk to school board members and attend meetings, but he eventually got it done. “The School Board and Administration eventually implemented Atlantic girls softball into the high school program,” said Hinzmann. “It’s one of those things where men and women behind the scenes do so much work for our kids. This year, I think it’s appropriate that we induct Mel Allen into the Atlantic Trojans Softball Hall of Fame. Because this is the 50th Anniversary of all the hard work, he did get the program into the school.”

Coach Hinzman says Hall of Fame Inductee Karen Hoffman, who played on the 1972 team, remains in the top ten of batting averages. “To maintain that top ten status over fifty years means she did an outstanding job as a player and is a great representative of that first ever Atlantic High School Team in 1972.”

The late Mel Allen and Karen Hoffman will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday, June 3, as part of a triple-header at the Atlantic High School Baseball/Softball Field. Atlantic will play Kuemper at 3:30 p.m., Kuemper will square off against Estherville, Lincoln Central, and Atlantic host Estherville in the nightcap.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Audubon grad Riebhoff and Coe teammates to play in NCAA DIII National Tourney on Friday

(Cedar Rapids) North Central College, ranked #6 in the country, will be the opponent for Coe in the first round of the Division III National Baseball Tournament. The Kohawks advanced by winning the American Rivers Conference Tournament. “Really they could send us anywhere. We don’t care. The way we are playing we are not afraid to go anywhere and play anybody with the caliber of ball we are playing right now.”
AUDUBON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Sports
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Western Iowa Today

Summer Games of the Iowa Special Olympics Open Tomorrow in Ames

(Ames, IA) — The opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics Iowa Summer Games are scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) in Ames. Karen Whitman, the spokeswoman for Special Olympics Iowa, says this marks the first time since 2019 that this will be an in-person event for athletes with intellectual disabilities. For the last two years, virtual Summer Games were held instead, which Whitman says “just isn’t quite the same as being in person on the Iowa State campus” with family, “friends and coaches.” Sporting events include “bocce, cycling, soccer, swimming, track and field, and tennis.” Something new this year is the Little Feet Meet, particular track and field events for exceptional athletes between the ages of two and seven.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Baseball Scores from Monday, May 16th

Atlantic 18, Riverside 6 (5 innings) CAM 10, Bedford 0 (Colby Rich Grand Slam. Joe Kauffman, Cade Ticknor, and Lane Spieker combined on a 1-hitter with 13 K’s) Audubon 10, Glidden-Ralston 5 (Brody Schultes 3/3. Carson Meaike 9 K’s in 4 IP) Van Meter 22, Centerville 3. West...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mediacom Awards $1,000 Scholarship to Atlantic H.S. Senior

(Atlantic) Mediacom Communications announced the selection of Bryan York, a senior at Atlantic High School, as a recipient of the company’s World Class Scholarship program. The $1,000 scholarship recognizes the Atlantic resident for excellence in leadership and academics. “As a technology company, Mediacom understands how important it is to...
ATLANTIC, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Allen
Western Iowa Today

Girls golfers set to compete in Regional Finals on Wednesday

(Area) The Girls State Golf Tournament Field will be set following Wednesday’s Regional Tournaments. Class 1A and 2A teams had to be in the top two of last week’s postseason play to advance. If a host school was in the top three then a third school advanced. 3A and 4A teams will begin their postseason Wednesday. The top six individuals are also qualifiers.
ATLANTIC, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State makes five-star forward Omaha Biliew’s top-four

Link Academy’s Omaha Biliew (0) dunks during the second half of the GEICO Nationals semifinal between Prolific Prep (Calif.) and Link Academy (Mo.), Friday, April 1, 2022, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Link Academy defeated Prolific Prep 59-53. Iowa State has made the cut for one...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Drake men's hoops land D2 transfer

(Des Moines) -- The Drake men’s basketball program landed a commitment from transfer Eric Northweather on Wednesday. Northweather comes to Drake from Division II Truman State. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 10.1 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game and shot 59.7 percent from the field for the Bulldogs. Northweather...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Brody Nardini fans 13 to lead Woodward-Granger past ACGC

(Guthrie Center) Woodward-Granger’s pitching staff racked up seventeen strikeouts in an 11-2 season opening win at ACGC on Monday. Starting pitcher Brody Nardini went five innings. He gave up one hit, an RBI single by Miles Kading in the 5th. Nardini worked around six walks with the help of 13 K’s. ACGC’s only other hit in the game came on slow roller from Reid Rumelhart off of Schaefer Hanson in the 6th. Rumelhart worked his way around to score on an error and two wild pitches. Rumelhart’s infield single was the only hiccup on Hanson’s stat line as he struck out the next three batters he faced in his lone inning on the mound. 8th grader Brody Worley pitched a 1-2-3 7th with a pop up, strikeout, and groundout.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#High School Girls#Atlantic Head Softball#The 2022#Hall Of Famers#The Atlantic School Board
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State adds three to 2022 football roster

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced today the addition of three players to his roster. The three players will be eligible to compete in 2022. The additions include transfer wide receiver Dimitri Stanley and junior college defensive backs Blake Thompson and Treyveon McGee. Stanley,...
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Darrel Andersen Obituary

Darrel E. Andersen was born to Earl and Lily (Greve) Andersen on the 5th of February, 1935. He was a Korean War vet and farmer extraordinaire. He loved his Anita Legion brotherhood (Post 210) and working in the field or with cattle. He was a Christian man who loved our Lord and Savior and was a part of the pack of Earl and Lily’s, which included Eugene, Lois, Doris, Verlee, Roger, and little “sissy” Diane. But he would always say his proudest accomplishment was who God blessed him with to be his life partner and the offspring who came from that partnership.
ATLANTIC, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
94.1 KRNA

See Bret Michaels and Molly Hatchet!

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Shellabration is planning a huge party on Saturday, June 11th, and you're invited! This year’s lineup will include Bret Michaels as headliner with special guest Molly Hatchet!. Scroll down to enter for a chance to win, but be sure you have our free...
FORT DODGE, IA
farmerpublishing.com

New Arrival Stella Ann Adams

Sophie Brumbaugh and Chris Adams, III, of Bellevue, Nebraska, are pleased to announce the birth of their baby girl, Stella Ann Adams. Stella was born at 7:35 a.m. May 10, 2022, at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. She weighed six pounds, 15 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Libby Brumbaugh of Rock...
BELLEVUE, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy