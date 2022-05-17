Morgan Shares Update on Her Love Life

Morgan shared an update on her relationship during The Bobby Bones Show yesterday (May 16).

For nearly a year now, Morgan has been in a relationship with a guy she met at her gym. She hasn't shared many details to keep the relationship private, though she does share some sneak peaks at him on her Instagram . When asked how things were progressing Morgan shared that the two of them are basically living together. Though if things continue going well, they will likely officially move in together at the end of this year.

She also shared some more details with the show like the fact they say "I love you" to one another and her family has met him. She also revealed the 3 things they connect over which is adventures, helping others, and new Marvel TV shows and movies.