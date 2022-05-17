ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline teachers end strike, return to school after union reaches tentative agreement with district over wages, prep time, staff diversity

By Tristan Smith
 5 days ago
Brookline teachers returned to school Tuesday morning as their educators union reached a tentative agreement with the Brookline school district after only one day of striking. In an announcement, Brookline Educators Union said their organization signed a tentative agreement with Brookline Public Schools early Tuesday morning at 4:20 a.m....

