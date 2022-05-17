Brookline teachers end strike, return to school after union reaches tentative agreement with district over wages, prep time, staff diversity
Brookline teachers returned to school Tuesday morning as their educators union reached a tentative agreement with the Brookline school district after only one day of striking. In an announcement, Brookline Educators Union said their organization signed a tentative agreement with Brookline Public Schools early Tuesday morning at 4:20 a.m....www.masslive.com
Comments / 1