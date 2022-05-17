ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GRPD investigates vandalism targeting city commissioners

By Karie Herringa, Julie Dunmire
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiPYW_0fgoF11Z00

Police are investigating multiple instances of vandalism targeting Grand Rapids city commissioners.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the vandalism happened overnight and targeted the private homes of city commissioners.

WXMI
A brick with the words "Blood is on your hands" left on the lawn of a Grand Rapids City Commissioner on May 17, 2022.

FOX 17 crews found spray-painted messages of "Defund GRPD" and "Abolish Police" along with a brick showing the message "blood is on your hands."

WXMI
Spray-painted message of DEFUND GRPD left at a City Commissioner's home.

Officers are now investigating, collecting relevant security camera footage, seeking witness statements and processing additional evidence.

WXMI
Spray-painted message of DEFUND GRPD left at the home of a Grand Rapids City Commissioner.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalyn Bliss shared a statement with FOX 17 addressing the vandalism, “While I understand people's frustration and anger, acts of violence and vandalism doesn't get us to just outcomes. I’m disappointed in these most recent incidents of vandalism. Social activism is a valuable part of our democracy – but targeted vandalism designed to intimidate is not. The challenges confronting our city require respectful engagement so that we can reach thoughtful solutions. Intentional vandalism is an empty response to the important issues we face.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or online.

