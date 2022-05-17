GRPD investigates vandalism targeting city commissioners
Police are investigating multiple instances of vandalism targeting Grand Rapids city commissioners.
The Grand Rapids Police Department says the vandalism happened overnight and targeted the private homes of city commissioners.
FOX 17 crews found spray-painted messages of "Defund GRPD" and "Abolish Police" along with a brick showing the message "blood is on your hands."
Officers are now investigating, collecting relevant security camera footage, seeking witness statements and processing additional evidence.
Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalyn Bliss shared a statement with FOX 17 addressing the vandalism, “While I understand people's frustration and anger, acts of violence and vandalism doesn't get us to just outcomes. I’m disappointed in these most recent incidents of vandalism. Social activism is a valuable part of our democracy – but targeted vandalism designed to intimidate is not. The challenges confronting our city require respectful engagement so that we can reach thoughtful solutions. Intentional vandalism is an empty response to the important issues we face.”
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or online.
