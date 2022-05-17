ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Grand jury report criticizes Stitt, Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DVGal_0fgoEjgn00
Grand jury report An Oklahoma County Grand Jury report criticized Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for several circumstances, including releasing an inmate who was later arrested for killing three people. (Staff)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A grand jury report criticized Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for several circumstances, including releasing an inmate who was later arrested for gruesomely killing three people.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater requested the report from the Oklahoma County Grand Jury in October. The grand jury’s final report, released Thursday, covered several investigations, mostly from 2019 to mid-2021, including one into a Catoosa tag agency that led to felony charges against a state representative and his wife.

The report said Lawrence Anderson, an Oklahoma man who was released early from prison in January 2020 and is now charged with three counts of first-degree murder, should never have been released.

Anderson is accused of killing his neighbor and cutting her heart out before killing his uncle and the man’s 4-year-old granddaughter.

According to the report, Anderson was placed on the commutation docket in error. Anderson was denied commutation in January 2019, and should have had to wait three years to be eligible for commutation again, but he reapplied in August 2019 and was placed back on the docket.

The grand jury also heard evidence of four other murders allegedly committed by inmates released as part of a mass commutation.

The grand jury also criticized a meeting they called “grossly improper” that Stitt had with a group of people he would go on to appoint to the Pardon and Parole Board, before their appointments. The report said decisions were made in the meeting about upcoming votes and dismissing the agency’s former director.

The report did note that things have improved at the Pardon and Parole Board since Tom Bates took over as director in 2020.

“At the time of this conversation, the individuals had not taken their seats yet, nor had any taken the required oath of office,” the grand jury report states. “However, such a meeting clearly violates the spirit of the Open Meetings Act, and clearly rendered the future board less than the independent authority contemplated by the Oklahoma Constitution.”

Charlie Hannema, Stitt’s chief of communications, said the meeting was not improper, and the governor was ensuring that his appointees were aligned with his vision.

In a statement, Hannema said the grand jury process was a “sham,” and accused Prater of “targeting his opponents” after deciding not to run for re-election.

“The grand jury process was a sham from the beginning and culminated with a report verifying this was little more than an outgoing prosecutor’s latest abuse of the public’s trust to target his opponents,” Hannema said. “Oklahoma law explicitly prohibits grand juries from making allegations that public officials have engaged in misconduct, and it is clear the outgoing prosecutor took advantage of the citizens who served on this grand jury to unwittingly carry out his partisan feud against Governor Stitt and the Pardon and Parole Board.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
city-sentinel.com

Senator Mary Boren of Norman seeks audit of Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sen. Mary Boren has authored and filed Senate Concurrent Resolution 28 directing the State Auditor to audit the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA). The Norman Democrat crafted her legislation in early Mary, after news reports that the OTA was moving forward with plans to begin work on a controversial toll road expansion, including purchasing properties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
City
Catoosa, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
KRMG

Rural Texas official arrested, charged with stealing cattle

MENTONE, Texas — (AP) — The top elected official in a rural and sparsely populated West Texas county has been arrested after being accused of stealing cattle. Loving County Judge Skeet Jones, 71, and three other men were arrested on Friday on charges of livestock theft and engaging in organized criminal activity.
LOVING COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Bates
Person
Kevin Stitt
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma bill fighting human trafficking heads to Gov. Stitt's desk

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A bill aiming to combat human trafficking has been sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt following passage by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Monday. House Bill 4210 would establish the Human Trafficking Response Unit within the Office of the Attorney General. The unit would create and maintain data related to human trafficking so law enforcement and victim support groups have a consistent way to share information.
OKLAHOMA STATE
US News and World Report

Kansas Ordered to Pay $63 Million to Former Pizza Magnate

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The state of Kansas must pay former pizza executive Gene Bicknell more than $63 million to settle a long-running dispute over his tax bill. The court ruled on Friday that Bicknell was a Florida resident in 2005 and 2006 when he sold NPC International, which owned more than 800 Pizza Hut locations around the world.
KANSAS STATE
1600kush.com

Bail denied in emotional murder hearing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — In an emotionally charged hearing marked by outbursts from the victim’s supporters, two of whom were removed from the courtroom, a Payne County judge ordered on May 12 that a defendant continue to be held without bail in a fatal shooting outside a barber shop in downtown Stillwater during rush-hour traffic.
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Juries
wdnonline.com

Arrest video released in attempt to prove innocence

A local restaurant owner sent a startling dash cam video of his own arrest to an Oklahoma City television station in what he said was an attempt to get the charges against him dropped. In an attempt to determine how the airing of the video would help his case, Derrick Barker did not respond to the WDN’s multiple requests for comments.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cherokeephoenix.org

Chief says Stitt continues campaign against tribal sovereignty

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s chief took aim at what he called ongoing threats to the tribe and its sovereignty during his monthly address to the Tribal Council on May 16. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt “has been attacking our sovereignty since...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
69K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy