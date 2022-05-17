ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Authorities discover major drug smuggling tunnel linking US to Mexico

By ELLIOT SPAGAT
FOX26
FOX26
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities on Monday announced the discovery of a major drug smuggling tunnel — running about the length of six football fields — from Mexico to a warehouse in an industrial area in the U.S. The secret passage from Tijuana to San...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Hi-Tech Tunnel Discovered Under US-Mexican Border

A sophisticated underground tunnel has been discovered linking Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, California.(@MProduction/iStock) On Monday morning, authorities announced the discovery of an underground tunnel that linked Tijuana, Mexico to San Diego, California. The tunnel is said to have stretched a length of about seven hundred yards. The opening of the tunnel on the United States’ side led to a warehouse in an industrial region in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Cars
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling Tunnel#Tunnels#Mexico#Drugs#Ap#Otay Mesa
maggrand.com

San Diego feds find major drug-smuggling tunnel with enough illegal drugs to kill everyone in California

On Friday, a fully operational cross-border drug tunnel was found in San Diego with enough illegal drugs that can kill everyone in the state of California. Federal officials announced on Monday that they discovered the subterranean passage, which is equipped with a rail system and electricity, near the US-Mexico border in California. They said the sophisticated drug-smuggling tunnel linked Tijuana to a warehouse near San Diego’s Otay Mesa border.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Cars
San Diego Business Journal

Looking Over Borders, Into Ukraine

Two markedly different models of unmanned aircraft with San Diego County roots have been gathering intelligence and helping the United States assess the status of the war in Ukraine. They are the Global Hawk from Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) and the MQ-9 Reaper from privately held General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Wrong Way Pursuit On Busy Freeway (Caught On Camera) | San Diego

09.15.2022 | 10:47 AM | SAN DIEGO – The KIA Telluride was stolen this morning in La Mesa. The owners called the Police and were tracking the car via their cellphone., when the car was tracked to City Heights. An SDPD officer spotted the stolen KIA Telluride in the portion of the city. The officer attempted to stop the 2 male Hispanic suspects and they fled at high speed. The pursuit went from the border area, north to the southeastern portion of the city and then through National City. The suspects made their to downtown and then down SR 163 to the Washington St East exit. They hit a BMW when they were northbound on the SR-163 and no one was injured. They then made a U-turn and went the wrong way on Washington St and reentered the northbound SR-163, but heading southbound along the right shoulder against heavy traffic. The suspects made their way up towards Balboa Park and due to their dangerous driving, the pursuit was called off, but the officers were still tracking the stolen vehicle. The suspects ended up in City Heights and drive to the dead-end of Cherokee Ave. The two suspects then ran into the canyon area near the southbound I-15 and disappeared into the brush. A manhunt was conducted and then called off after approx 45 minutes. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
Mike Peterson

These Are Some of the Fastest-Growing Industries in San Diego

If you’re looking to kickstart a career in San Diego, there are a variety of quickly growing industries to choose from. San Diego may be known for its beaches, fish tacos, and year-round sunshine, but the city is also home to many important industries that drive the local economy. From defense contractors to aquaculture companies, here are some of the fastest-growing industries in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Growing homeless camp in Rolando has neighbors fed up

SAN DIEGO — People who live in Rolando are saying enough is enough as their homeless population continues to grow. We've been working for you as San Diego figures out how to tackle our homelessness issue. El Cajon Blvd in Rolando is just one of the areas across the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
17K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy