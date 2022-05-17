ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Severe weather for May 17, 2022

By Laila Freeman
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The National Weather Service of Omaha has announced severe weather warnings Tuesday.

[UPDATE at 11:15 a.m.]

Another severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Thurston County until 1:30 p.m.

It will affect the communities of Pender, Thurston, Winnebago and Walthill.

The NWS stated that

[11:50 a.m.]

A flash flood warning has been issued for southern Wayne County in Nebraska until 2:45 p.m.

The National Weather Services stated that trained weather spotters reported significant runoff out of fields and ditches flowing over county roads at 11:50 a.m. The runoff could cause flash flooding of creeks and streams after 2-4 inches of rain fell in the area.

[11:15 a.m.]

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has now been issued for southeastern Wayne County in Nebraska until 12 p.m.

NWS stated that there could be gust of wind up to 50 mph hour and quarter-sized hail.

A thunderstorm was seen over Winside at 11:11 a.m. moving east at 25 mph.

[11:00 a.m.]

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has now been issued for southeastern Wayne County and northwestern Thurston County until 11:30 a.m.

They warn that there could be quarter-sized hail with the storm.

NWS stated a thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Wayne at 11:01 a.m., moving east at 25 mph.

[9:00 a.m.]

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Norfolk, Battle Creek, and Tilden. The Special Statement is set to expire at 9:30 a.m. See the tweet here.

Visit our weather alert page for more information. To see our forecast, click here.

[8:17 a.m.]

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has now been issued for northwestern Madison County, southwestern Pierce County, and central Antelope County in Nebraska until 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service said that a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Neligh at 8:11 a.m. and moving southeast at 25 mph. They warn that there may be wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail.

A tweet can be found here.

[7:50 a.m.] Antelope County has a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 8:15 a.m.

[7:19 a.m.] The NWS said two counties in Nebraska are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

  • Antelope County
  • Knox County

The warning will be in effect until 7:45 a.m.

KCAU 9 News

