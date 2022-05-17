ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

HMG Health Matters: A patient's perspective on the role of nurses

wjhl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRilee Hughes, a new mom and patient at Holston...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

9 cats, 1 dead, found in Carter County storage unit

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County authorities are investigating after discovering nine cats, one of which was dead, inside a storage building. A sheriff’s deputy and animal control officer responded to a storage facility Thursday morning on Gap Creek Road. According to a sheriff’s office report, the owner of the facility had called 911 after […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hmg
mountain-topmedia.com

Doctor pleads guilty to improperly prescribing Suboxone

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he illegally distributed Suboxone in Pike and Whitley counties. Dr. Matthew Rasberry, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawfully distributing a controlled substance and one count of engaging in a monetary transaction with funds derived from an illegal activity.
FRANKFORT, KY
wjhl.com

Kingsport PD investigating I-81 shooting

Tri-Cities Original: Wilson’s Barbershop in Elizabethton …. Washington County, Tenn. woman pleads guilty to tax …. Inflation, lack of donations create challenge for …. Liberty Bell Middle School holds send-off for track …. Gospel band to perform at fundraiser for Church Hill …. Church Hill residents discuss hail damage...
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
993thex.com

Wise, Virginia community mourns the loss of 8-year-old boy

The Wise, Virginia community mourns the loss of an 8-year-old boy from the Town of Pound following a crash on Friday. An initial report from Virginia State Police says a 16-year-old driver was traveling on South Mountain Road in Pound when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
WISE, VA
supertalk929.com

DEVELOPING: Reports of shooting near Exit 63 in Kingsport

Preliminary information from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and another road source indicate a shooting has taken place on Interstate 81 in the area of the Tri Cities Airport exit. TDOT describes the incident as police activity on their social media account. The highway agency is also reporting that Interstate...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Washington County, Tenn. woman pleads guilty to tax fraud, theft

Washington County, Tenn. woman pleads guilty to tax fraud, theft. Washington County, Tenn. woman pleads guilty to tax …. Tri-Cities Original: Wilson’s Barbershop in Elizabethton …. Johnson City woman celebrates 100th birthday. Inflation, lack of donations create challenge for …. Liberty Bell Middle School holds send-off for track …
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wise Primary second-grader dead after weekend car crash

WISE — Students and staff at Wise Primary School had a somber last day of school as they mourned the Friday death of second-grade student Trey James. According to Virginia State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch, Trey, 8, of Pound, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old male when the vehicle ran off the right side of Route 630 in Dickenson County, struck a tree and caught fire.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Kingsport PD: 1 dead in Interstate 81 shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police say one person is dead after a shooting involving two truck drivers on Interstate 81. It happened around 4:45 p.m. near Exit 63, the Airport Parkway exit. The Kingsport Police Department confirmed that Alex Erik Miller, 42 of Edgewood, Maryland, was fatally shot by another tractor-trailer driver, whose name […]
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy