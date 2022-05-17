HMG Health Matters: A patient's perspective on the role of nurses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville mom learned the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has listed whole cow’s milk as a new option for babies six months and older for a brief period of time until the shortage has eased up and has considered trying it. The AAP stated...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In March, Harold Cox told 10News he got a bill for $2,077 after visiting the emergency room at Blount Memorial Hospital. American Physician Partners of Tennessee sent him the bill — it wasn't from the hospital. The company contracts emergency providers at Blount Memorial, according...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Director of Communicable and Environmental Disease and Emergency Preparedness Director at the Knox County Health Department said it was important to pack at-home or instant COVID tests when traveling this summer. This tip came on the day the Associated Press announced U.S. COVID deaths hit...
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County authorities are investigating after discovering nine cats, one of which was dead, inside a storage building. A sheriff’s deputy and animal control officer responded to a storage facility Thursday morning on Gap Creek Road. According to a sheriff’s office report, the owner of the facility had called 911 after […]
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he illegally distributed Suboxone in Pike and Whitley counties. Dr. Matthew Rasberry, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawfully distributing a controlled substance and one count of engaging in a monetary transaction with funds derived from an illegal activity.
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (Herald-Leader/WYMT) - A Federal report finds that a deadly accident at the Colmar Mine in Bell County back in January was the result of the operator not fixing an unsafe condition or properly inspecting for hazards, as reported by the Lexington Herald-Leader. 32-year-old Cecil Todd Collett of...
The Wise, Virginia community mourns the loss of an 8-year-old boy from the Town of Pound following a crash on Friday. An initial report from Virginia State Police says a 16-year-old driver was traveling on South Mountain Road in Pound when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Preliminary information from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and another road source indicate a shooting has taken place on Interstate 81 in the area of the Tri Cities Airport exit. TDOT describes the incident as police activity on their social media account. The highway agency is also reporting that Interstate...
WISE — Students and staff at Wise Primary School had a somber last day of school as they mourned the Friday death of second-grade student Trey James. According to Virginia State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch, Trey, 8, of Pound, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old male when the vehicle ran off the right side of Route 630 in Dickenson County, struck a tree and caught fire.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police say one person is dead after a shooting involving two truck drivers on Interstate 81. It happened around 4:45 p.m. near Exit 63, the Airport Parkway exit. The Kingsport Police Department confirmed that Alex Erik Miller, 42 of Edgewood, Maryland, was fatally shot by another tractor-trailer driver, whose name […]
