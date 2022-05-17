ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Man brought a beach chair to a knife fight in Jackson, NJ

By Eric Scott
 5 days ago
A long simmering feud between two men in Jackson erupted in violence May 11 and ended with one man being hit ih the head with a machete. Police say the victim may have instigated the confrontation when he drove to a home on East Pleasant Grove home and shouted at suspect...

Crime & Safety
