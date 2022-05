When AMD officially debuted it's FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 technology last week in Deathloop, we were rather impressed. It's more demanding than FSR 1.0, but image quality was worlds better, comparable even to DLSS — at least in this one game. We even tested it on some older graphics cards and found it could still boost performance by 20–25 percent. That's potentially enough to make a game "playable" on hardware that otherwise would come up short. But what about on laptops running Intel integrated graphics?

