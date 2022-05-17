ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The military's UFO database now has info from about 400 reported incidents

By Christopher Dean Hopkins
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCQxb_0fgoBrXa00

A database of reports of UFOs now includes about 400 incidents, up from 143 assessed in a report released about a year ago, a Navy intelligence official told lawmakers at a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

The military's 2021 report said no evidence of aliens had been found. Scott W. Bray, the deputy director of Naval intelligence, told lawmakers that they still haven't uncovered anything "nonterrestrial in origin," even though there are incidents they can't explain.

None of the documented objects had attempted to communicate with U.S. aviators, and no attempt had been made to communicate with them, he said, as they all appeared to be unmanned.

Reports of unidentified flying objects – now called unexplained aerial phenomena or UAPs by the military – have been increasing, said Bray. He cited improved sensors, an increase in drones and other non-military unmanned aerial systems, and "aerial clutter" such as Mylar balloons as causes for the uptick.

Encouraging more pilots to come forward

Incidents in the 2021 report date as far back as 2004 and were based on both sensor data and observations by military aviators, said Bray.

Many of the latest entries do not have sensor data — they're from people coming forward with older stories that they chose not to report at the time, Bray said. That's evidence that the military's drive to destigmatize such reports is working, he added.

"Navy and air force crews now have step-by-step procedures for reporting UAPs on their kneeboard, in the cockpit," Bray said.

It's an important effort, said Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., who noted that skepticism around UFOs likely has led pilots to avoid making the reports, or getting laughed at when they did.

Transparency vs. secrecy

Tuesday's session, the first public hearing on UFOs in more than 50 years, also included testimony from Ronald S. Moultrie, the Pentagon's top intelligence official. He noted the competing needs for transparency and secrecy in the hearing.

Moultrie noted that he's a science fiction fan, and that simple human curiosity means that "we want to know what's out there just like you want to know what's out there." But he added that his top goal was to keep U.S. military personnel and bases safe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9scj_0fgoBrXa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IG1nL_0fgoBrXa00

"We are also mindful of our obligation to protect sensitive sources and methods," Moultrie said in his opening remarks. "Our goal is to strike that delicate balance – one that will enable us to maintain the public's trust while preserving those capabilities that are vital to the support of our service personnel."

"We do not want potential adversaries to know exactly what we see or understand," Moultrie said later in the hearing, which was followed by a closed-door, classified session.

As the effort moves forward, Moultrie told lawmakers, a major focus will be on improving cooperation with the Federal Aviation Administration and other government agencies.

In a back-and-forth with Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, Bray agreed that standardizing the civilian reporting process would also be useful. While the military's database does include some civilian reports, the vast majority have come from within the military.

It's the first congressional hearing held on the subject since a push by then-Rep. Gerald Ford led to an Air Force report and hearing in 1969.

Comments / 37

Viva Satire!
5d ago

A Psychaitrist responded that Americans who believe in UFOs, are likely to also believe in "Massive Voter Fraud", and "Mind Controlling Hydras" in COVID-19 Vaccines.

Reply(5)
8
Lois Smestad
5d ago

The best proof I have yet seen that there IS intelligent life apart from what we know on earth is that no aliens have openly landed to say "Hi!" I mean if I did a fly'by and observed this mess I'd keep. mum and go right on flying too,.....

Reply(1)
4
Mrs G
5d ago

The American people don't care about anything but inflation right now forget the distraction help our country

Reply(1)
4
Related
Washington Examiner

Forget the Javelin shortages — the Pentagon and defense contractors aren't ready for China

The Javelin anti-tank and Stinger anti-air missile systems are both man portable. Both have been used to devastating effect by Ukraine against Russian forces. Unfortunately, Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin say it will take years to replenish stocks of these weapons that are rapidly being depleted as the United States resupplies Ukraine. Congress has appropriated funds for that replenishment, but the Pentagon is dragging its feet with replenishment orders. Still, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin must share in the blame for not preserving a reserve of parts necessary for the construction of new systems. Considering the likely value of Stingers to the Marine Corps in any future war with China , this readiness failure is inexcusable.
MILITARY
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Ford
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Personnel#Ufos#Navy
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where The Most People Serve In The Military

According to the Council On Foreign Relations, the U.S. military has 1.3 million active-duty personnel. That is down from 1.9 million in 1973. Of the current figure, 35% are in the Army, 24% in the Navy, and 24% in the Air Force. India’s military is about the same size as America’s. Russia’s is larger at […]
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Super Troopers: Paratroopers Leave Russian Base In Ruins

This is the aftermath of a successful bombing campaign by Ukrainian paratroopers on Russian positions. The 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces (DShV) said on May 9: “The video shows the result of the successful completion of combat mission by soldiers of our brigade’s reconnaissance and artillery units to destroy equipment and manpower of the Russian occupiers.”
MILITARY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
88K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy