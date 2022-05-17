ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland expands exterior paint program

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45g9dq_0fgoBnFu00

Cleveland City Council approved legislation on Monday for an expansion of a program that would give eligible homeowners free paint, supplies, and for the first time, labor, for exterior home painting projects.

The approved legislation authorizes the city to conduct an expanded exterior paint program, which aims to improve the city’s housing stock, much of which was built more than 100 years ago.

The legislation also allows the Department of Development to enter into agreements with eligible homeowners and tenants for the purchasing of paint, supplies and labor.

Community engagement specialists would refer applicants to this pilot program. The program aims to cover the labor costs for 50 households (up to $10,000) in 2022. To qualify, residents must be elderly, disabled or low-income.

City Council said the traditional voucher program that offers approved residents free paint and supplies will happen simultaneously.

The paint program was reestablished by the council several years ago to create incentives among homeowners and tenants to maintain the exteriors of their homes and to aid in reducing lead-based paint hazards, according to news release.

RELATED: Where should Cleveland's next $255 million in federal pandemic funds be used?

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Utility Assistance Resource Fair For Cleveland Residents

Cleveland - Cleveland City Councilman Kevin Conwell offers a Utility Assistance Resource Fair to help Cleveland residents with utility bills. Cleveland – For residents who need help paying utility bills, Councilman Kevin Conwell is sponsoring a Utility Assistance Resource Fair Saturday, May 21, at Glenvillage, 1400 E. 105th St.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Heights unveils 'Shared Spaces' outdoor dining

The City of Cleveland Heights has rolled out a program allowing the city’s businesses to create temporary “Shared Spaces” for outdoor dining from May 1 to Nov. 1. Cleveland Heights’ Shared Spaces program grew out of a 2021 pilot program for approving outdoor seating platforms as a tool to help businesses survive the COVID-19 health crisis and give patrons more dining opportunities, according to a May 16 news release.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland City Council#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Urban Construction#Apple
Cleveland Scene

Downtown Cleveland Guerilla Gardeners Exposed!

The day after recent Cleveland State University graduate Jack Brancatelli planted a small garden in a sidewalk hole on Euclid Avenue with two of his former CSU classmates and chums, he was walking home to his campus apartment from the Red Line rapid downtown and saw a News Channel 5 camera crew capturing images of his handiwork.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Free Fun In Cleveland

Free fun in Cleveland! Learn more about Destination Cleveland here. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10162992592600109&set=a.10150687038500109.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Amazon
Cleveland.com

Ohio can penalize cities for using traffic cameras, state Supreme Court rules: The Wake Up for Friday, May 20, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. A very warm weekend is ahead for Northeast Ohio. Highs today will be around 90 degrees, with showers and thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 33 mph. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday with more showers and thunderstorms possible. It will be cooler Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s, but showers are likely. Read more.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy