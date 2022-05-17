ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
34-year-old Daniel Gish killed, 35-year-old Christian Gish injured after a crash in Jasper County (Jasper County, TX)

Authorities identified 34-year-old Daniel Gish as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident Saturday night in Jasper County that also caused injuries to 35-year-old Christian Gish. The fatal rollover crash took place at around 7:15 p.m. alongside FM 1408. The preliminary reports showed that Christian Gish, of Newton, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup south on FM 1408 [...]

