Crises drive Congress' to-do list

By KATHERINE TULLY-MCMANUS
 5 days ago

Presented by The American Petroleum Institute (API) With reporting help from Nicholas Wu, Sarah Ferris and Nancy Vu. HODGE PODGE OF HIGH PRIORITIES— Congress is trying to tackle a tangled web of crises this week, including baby formula shortages, domestic terrorism, gas prices and the war in Ukraine…and some are moving...

Merrick Garland is underscoring that Joe Biden has not interfered with the DOJinvestigation into the president's son, Hunter.

Garland repeatedly emphasized that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware — a Trump appointee — is fully in charge. Hunter gatherers: Attorney General Merrick Garland insisted Tuesday that there has been no improper political influence over the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter's business dealings.
Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
POLITICO Playbook: Trump’s real win-loss record

SIREN FOR DEMS — Democrats’ expanded Affordable Care Act subsidies expire at the end of the year — and many in the party are worried that Congress will fail to renew them, Adam Cancryn and Megan Messerly report. That could lead 13 million Americans’ premiums to leap all of a sudden, with especially bad timing: “voters would begin receiving notices about their premium increases in October — around the same time they’re starting to cast their midterm ballots.”
