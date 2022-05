Rooftop solar in the United States is growing rapidly. The industry grew 30% in 2021 when more than 4.2 gigawatts of residential solar was installed (there are now 121 gigawatts of solar power nationwide) from the sunny southwest to regions less well known for their cloudless climates. While inflation and an uncertain economy may slow things down, the federal tax credit remains at 26% for the rest of the year. That means, it could be another big year for solar.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 18 HOURS AGO