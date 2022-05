DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, the Michigan State Police released the identity of the woman arrested Tuesday night related to a kidnapping hoax. The MSP also confirmed the cause of the group behind the fake crime -- those trying to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous relatives. The MSP said it received over 50 calls about a woman who was reportedly picked up by a truck, then tied to a tree somewhere east of US-2 and Delta County Road 511. Michigan State Police Gladstone Post Commander 1st Lt. Gregory Cunningham said things started to get confusing when officers began taking witness testimony.

DELTA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO