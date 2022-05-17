Wyoming County man charged with shooting woman while child was there

TOWN OF JAVA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County man is being held without bail following a domestic shooting that sent one woman to ECMC, authorities say.

Monday night around 10:30, members of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office and the Arcade Police Department responded to a home on Holland Road in Java, where they say a 29-year-old woman had been shot in the abdomen.

After being treated at the scene, she was taken from there by Mercy Flight. It’s not clear what condition she’s in, as of Tuesday morning.

At the time of the shooting, a 63-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child were in the residence, as well. Neither were physically harmed.

Jared Wrazen, 29, was arrested as a result. He faces charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Sheriff’s Office says more charges are likely.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .