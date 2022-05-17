St. Matthew’s House opening new Golden Gate bargain store

13th Floor Investments, a Miami-based real estate investment and development firm, in partnership with Wexford Capital, has completed the sale of The Reserve at Coconut Point, a multifamily community in Estero, to an undisclosed public institutional buyer. Located at 22980 Vista Edera Circle, The Reserve at Coconut Point is comprised of 180 garden-style rental apartments across four 4-story buildings on a 6.6-acre lot within the Coconut Point mixed-use development. Construction of The Reserve at Coconut Point was completed in March 2022 and the property is approaching full stabilization. JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors represented the seller in the transaction.
