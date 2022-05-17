St. Matthew’s House opening new Golden Gate bargain store

Four more restaurants are planning to launch within the next six weeks in The Pointe at Founders Square in Naples. The new restaurant-centric hub on the southeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard already welcomed Skillets breakfast-lunch cafe, I Heart Mac & Cheese and Fuji Sushi Bar & Asian Bistro in the first quarter of this year. Still coming are Tacos & Tequila Cantina, South Street City Oven Grill, Crisp & Green and Outback Steakhouse. The entire lineup was originally expected to open in late 2021 or early 2022, but supply issues delayed the delivery of equipment or materials and prevented that from happening.

