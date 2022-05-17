ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Gate, FL

St. Matthew’s House opening new Golden Gate bargain store

Marconews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public is invited to “Shop with a Purpose” at the new St. Matthew’s House Golden Gate Bargain Store. The store opens with a grand opening celebration on Friday, May 27, and Saturday,...

www.marconews.com

gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples Fifth Avenue South building sells for $27 million

A 19,675-square-foot retail and office building sold for $27 million in downtown Naples in an off-market deal. The sale amounts to $1,372 per square foot, well above the typical $225 per square foot of office space in the rest of Southwest Florida. That’s the kind of cachet Fifth Avenue South...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

4 more restaurants launching within 6 weeks at Founders Square in Naples

Four more restaurants are planning to launch within the next six weeks in The Pointe at Founders Square in Naples. The new restaurant-centric hub on the southeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard already welcomed Skillets breakfast-lunch cafe, I Heart Mac & Cheese and Fuji Sushi Bar & Asian Bistro in the first quarter of this year. Still coming are Tacos & Tequila Cantina, South Street City Oven Grill, Crisp & Green and Outback Steakhouse. The entire lineup was originally expected to open in late 2021 or early 2022, but supply issues delayed the delivery of equipment or materials and prevented that from happening.
NAPLES, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Paradise Coast Wine & Food Experience returns to Naples

Following a two-year post-pandemic hiatus, the popular Paradise Coast Wine & Food Experience returns to downtown Naples. This year’s event is 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in Cambier Park. Presented by the Naples Daily News, The News-Press and the USA TODAY Network, the Wine & Food Experience...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Coconut Point welcoming two new stores to center

Home Centric has opened at Coconut Point mall in Estero. The 17,600-square-foot, family-focused store features home essential needs. Additionally, Christmas Tree Shops will open a 35,000-square-foot store at Coconut Point in July. The store will feature a mix of seasonal décor, housewares, furniture and more and serves as its first location in South Florida.
ESTERO, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Medium Cindy Kaza in Naples, more

It's the final days to take in "RE/ALIGNED: Artwork from the Florida chapter of the National Association of Women Artists." See the art now through the closing reception 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the Performing Arts Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs. Information: https://artcenterbonita.org/. 2. This weekend:...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Crumbl Cookies targets summer opening in North Naples

Q: I was driving down Naples Boulevard and saw Crumbl Cookies on the plaza sign next to Eat the Frog Fitness across the street from Costco. My daughter has been wanting to drive to the east coast or Tampa for their cookies and will be so excited they have one locally! Do you have any information on when it may open?
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: Brit Floyd at Hertz Arena, more

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Naples Ballet & Co., 1005 5th Ave. N., Naples. Open to anyone 8 years to 17 years with a passion for dance. Information: naplesballet.net or 239-732-1000. Natalie Cuomo at Off the Hook. The comedian performs at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, May 22, at Off The...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Sold: Reserve at Coconut Point luxury residential community in Estero

13th Floor Investments, a Miami-based real estate investment and development firm, in partnership with Wexford Capital, has completed the sale of The Reserve at Coconut Point, a multifamily community in Estero, to an undisclosed public institutional buyer. Located at 22980 Vista Edera Circle, The Reserve at Coconut Point is comprised of 180 garden-style rental apartments across four 4-story buildings on a 6.6-acre lot within the Coconut Point mixed-use development. Construction of The Reserve at Coconut Point was completed in March 2022 and the property is approaching full stabilization. JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors represented the seller in the transaction.
ESTERO, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Bank quikly hits $200 million milestone

Brandon Box had a high degree of confidence in the Cogent Bank model, focused on local decision-making, when he led the Orlando-based bank’s Southwest Florida expansion in July 2020. That was in spite of the then-raging pandemic. With some $230 million in deposits in the Fort Myers and Naples...
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

MIFA’s 2022 Artist of the Year and scholarships announced

It has been eight years since Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) has been recognizing an “Artist of the Year,” an individual or group who has been making outstanding artistic contributions to our community. Individuals from the local community are asked to submit nominations each spring. This...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples church held Youth Pride Conference despite safety concerns

A youth pride conference was held at the Naples United Church of Christ on Saturday morning and is sparking a wave of controversy. The organization GLSEN Collier County hosted the event for LGBTQ+ kids in 6th through 12th grade. The conference is meant to create a safe space for youth...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New 40,000-square-foot recovery, rehab center coming to Fort Myers

The existing CareTrust Reit building on Park Meadows Drive in Fort Myers will undergo a 40,000-square-foot renovation and house a new Landmark Recovery and Rehab residential treatment center. MK Architecture was awarded the architectural design for the renovation that will include 110 rooms.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Water quality issues in Fort Myers community

Jennifer Hayes, a McGregor Reserve resident in Fort Myers, took one look at the water and knew it didn’t look right. “I tried to cook my daughter pasta and filled up the pot. And I noticed the rusty water right away,” Hayes says. “There’s no way I’m cooking with this.”
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LGBTQ+ pride conference at Naples church draws few protestors

A local group hosted their inaugural Youth Pride Conference at Naples United Church of Christ Saturday. Between 40 to 50 students from Southwest Florida got to participate. The event aimed to empower and educate LGBTQ+ kids ages 12 to 18 on issues like mental health and religion, but not everyone was happy about it.
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

Sunrise Rotary awards MIA students

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise has a long working relationship with Marco Island Academy. The club sponsors the Interact Club at the high school and has done so almost since the school was chartered. The Club’s faculty sponsor is principal Melissa Scott. Interact Club members joined Sunrise...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
sarasotafl.gov

Ringling Boulevard to be transformed into ‘complete street’

Contact: Jason Bartolone, Communications Specialist 941-928-3988; jason.bartolone@sarasotaFL.gov. Sarasota, FL: Work is set to begin next week on improvements to Ringling Boulevard that will transform it into a “complete street” that can be safely utilized by all modes of travel. The Ringling Trail project will add protected bicycle lanes...
SARASOTA, FL
Marconews.com

‘Watts for Dinner:’ Tropical Smoothie Café – A healthier on the go alternative

Our next dining destination is also a delicious diversion from our typical stops, the Tropical Smoothie Café located on Marco Island. Feeling low energy or vitamin deficient? Start with a smoothie. I selected the “Acai Berry Boost” ($6.99, 470 calories). It’s a blend of acai, pomegranate, banana, blueberries and strawberries. Oh, and it’s delicious.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Is this Naples’ best kept secret?

Tucked behind stately landscaping on Goodlette-Frank Boulevard is a community filled with some of Naples’ most accomplished and connected citizens. Moorings Park has long been a bastion for the well-heeled looking for a unique mixture of luxury and wellness. But what many people don’t know, is that this is attainable luxury.
NAPLES, FL

