Phoenix, AZ

Man found shot at Knights Inn hotel in Phoenix

 5 days ago

Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found shot at...

12 News

Suspect confesses to shooting man multiple times in his vehicle in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after police said a suspect confessed to shooting someone in south Phoenix Saturday afternoon. Just after noon, officers from the Phoenix Police Department were called to a residence near 48th Street and Southern Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they talked to 22-year-old Anthony Villalpando, who allegedly told them he had just shot a man.
PHOENIX, AZ
Police investigating north Phoenix shooting that left man dead

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials are asking for the public's help, as they investigate a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead on the night of May 21. The shooting, according to a statement released by police on May 22, happened in the area of 29th Street and Bell Road. The victim, identified as Timothy Eubanks, was found with a gunshot wound. Eubanks was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
Man dead following shooting in south Phoenix, police say, suspect arrested

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a person is in custody following a shooting in south Phoenix that left a person dead. The shooting happened in the area of 48th Street and Southern Avenue on May 21. Investigators say officers were called to the scene just after 12:00 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anthony Villalpando, who told officers he shot the victim, identified as 29-year-old Juan Gomez-Amaya.
PHOENIX, AZ
Suspect arrested in deadly west Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a man died after being shot in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to 91st and Campbell Avenues just before 4 p.m. on May 20 and found 41-year-old Hector Antillon Acosta who had been shot. He was taken to a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
RAW VIDEO: Explosion at central Phoenix scrapyard

"We don't have anything": family loses their home, two dogs and everything inside to fire. “God allowed us to keep on going,” Andres Cortes said. And that’s what he and his wife Hilda plan to do, even if, in many ways, it feels like they are starting over. “They have to start from zero,” niece Jinay Diaz said. “Everything they have right now is the clothes they’re wearing. They were donated, actually.”
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Barricaded suspect arrested after crashing car, slicing tires in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police have arrested a man after he allegedly crashed a vehicle and then barricaded himself in an apartment in Glendale Friday. Around 9:30 p.m., the Glendale Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of North 59th Avenue. Police said that someone had crashed the victim's vehicle and then punctured her tires.
GLENDALE, AZ
Fire official talks about fire at Phoenix scrapyard

The fire happened in the area of 22nd Avenue and McDowell Road, and fire officials say there magnesium explosions have caused spark fires in the area. FOX 10's Anita Roman and Steve Nielsen spoke with Cpt. Todd Keller.
PHOENIX, AZ
Man killed in Thursday night shooting in North Phoenix area

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place near North Black Canyon Highway and West Hazelwood Street on Thursday, May 19. Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the area and found the victim, an adult man, lying in the street with a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
Man accused of tying up, robbing partygoers at Tempe house party

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man is accused of kidnapping, robbery and assault in connection to a home invasion during a house party in Tempe. According to court documents, a victim had people over for a party at a home near McKellips Road and College Avenue on May 1. During the...
TEMPE, AZ
Scottsdale police help save missing man found in ravine

Workers with the Coconino National Forest say they responded to at least 15 illegal campfires last weekend. Man burned in north Phoenix double house fire recovering. Rey Quinones suffered severe burns trying to rescue his dogs from a house fire in north Phoenix on Friday. Tempe Streetcar debuts in Tempe.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
16-year-old Victoria Cruz and 36-year-old Reyna Martinez dead after a car crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

16-year-old Victoria Cruz and 36-year-old Reyna Martinez dead after a car crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 16-year-old Victoria Cruz and 36-year-old Reyna Martinez as the victims who lost their lives following a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Phoenix. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 10:30 a.m. near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road [...]
PHOENIX, AZ
2-year-old boy dead after being hit by a driver in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A toddler is dead after a driver hit him in Avondale on Saturday evening. It happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Durango Street, which is just north of Lower Buckeye Road. The 2-year-old boy was rushed to Goodyear’s Abrazo West Campus where he later died. The driver stayed on the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. An investigation is underway.
AVONDALE, AZ
Woman shot in Tempe, man detained: police

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man is in police custody after a woman was shot during the early-morning hours of May 20 in Tempe. According to Tempe Police, the shooting happened at 3:45 a.m. at a home near Mill Avenue and Apache Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene, they found...
TEMPE, AZ
2 north Phoenix homes destroyed following fire

The fire, which happened in the area of 20th Street and Sweetwater Avenue during the morning hours of May 20, left two people injured. Four pets also perished in the fire. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
PHOENIX, AZ

