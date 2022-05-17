Man found shot at Knights Inn hotel in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after police said a suspect confessed to shooting someone in south Phoenix Saturday afternoon. Just after noon, officers from the Phoenix Police Department were called to a residence near 48th Street and Southern Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they talked to 22-year-old Anthony Villalpando, who allegedly told them he had just shot a man.
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials are asking for the public's help, as they investigate a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead on the night of May 21. The shooting, according to a statement released by police on May 22, happened in the area of 29th Street and Bell Road. The victim, identified as Timothy Eubanks, was found with a gunshot wound. Eubanks was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a person is in custody following a shooting in south Phoenix that left a person dead. The shooting happened in the area of 48th Street and Southern Avenue on May 21. Investigators say officers were called to the scene just after 12:00 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anthony Villalpando, who told officers he shot the victim, identified as 29-year-old Juan Gomez-Amaya.
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a man died after being shot in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to 91st and Campbell Avenues just before 4 p.m. on May 20 and found 41-year-old Hector Antillon Acosta who had been shot. He was taken to a...
"We don't have anything": family loses their home, two dogs and everything inside to fire. “God allowed us to keep on going,” Andres Cortes said. And that’s what he and his wife Hilda plan to do, even if, in many ways, it feels like they are starting over. “They have to start from zero,” niece Jinay Diaz said. “Everything they have right now is the clothes they’re wearing. They were donated, actually.”
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police have arrested a man after he allegedly crashed a vehicle and then barricaded himself in an apartment in Glendale Friday. Around 9:30 p.m., the Glendale Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of North 59th Avenue. Police said that someone had crashed the victim's vehicle and then punctured her tires.
The fire happened in the area of 22nd Avenue and McDowell Road, and fire officials say there magnesium explosions have caused spark fires in the area. FOX 10's Anita Roman and Steve Nielsen spoke with Cpt. Todd Keller.
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place near North Black Canyon Highway and West Hazelwood Street on Thursday, May 19. Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the area and found the victim, an adult man, lying in the street with a gunshot wound.
TEMPE, Ariz. - A man is accused of kidnapping, robbery and assault in connection to a home invasion during a house party in Tempe. According to court documents, a victim had people over for a party at a home near McKellips Road and College Avenue on May 1. During the...
PHOENIX — Dan and Lucy Ketterer are owners of Reliable Recovery Services in West Phoenix. Both have been in the repossession business for more than 20 years. Early Monday morning they woke up to calls from one of their employees that someone set fire to the impound yard in the area of West McDowell Road and North Black Canyon Highway.
Workers with the Coconino National Forest say they responded to at least 15 illegal campfires last weekend. Man burned in north Phoenix double house fire recovering. Rey Quinones suffered severe burns trying to rescue his dogs from a house fire in north Phoenix on Friday. Tempe Streetcar debuts in Tempe.
16-year-old Victoria Cruz and 36-year-old Reyna Martinez dead after a car crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 16-year-old Victoria Cruz and 36-year-old Reyna Martinez as the victims who lost their lives following a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Phoenix. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 10:30 a.m. near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road [...]
PHOENIX - A man died hours after he was hit by a driver in Phoenix on the night of May 21, the police department said. The incident happened near 7th Street and Camelback Road around 8 p.m. The man who was hit was in extremely critical condition, says Phoenix Police...
MESA, AZ — Two Mesa police officers were evaluated for smoke inhalation during a townhome fire Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the townhomes near Recker and Brown roads after 1 p.m. Mesa police say it appears everyone was safely evacuated while fire crews fought the fire. No other...
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Rescue crews responded to a serious incident that turned deadly at Lake Pleasant for the fifth weekend in a row, this time with a woman having her leg amputated during an incident involving a boat propeller, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) on May 21. The...
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A toddler is dead after a driver hit him in Avondale on Saturday evening. It happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Durango Street, which is just north of Lower Buckeye Road. The 2-year-old boy was rushed to Goodyear’s Abrazo West Campus where he later died. The driver stayed on the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. An investigation is underway.
TEMPE, Ariz. - A man is in police custody after a woman was shot during the early-morning hours of May 20 in Tempe. According to Tempe Police, the shooting happened at 3:45 a.m. at a home near Mill Avenue and Apache Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene, they found...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Glendale father was arrested after police say he left his two young children inside a car while he gambled inside a Scottsdale casino. According to court documents, 39-year-old Keo Bunchhor was arrested on May 19 after he left his 5-year-old and 2-year-old kids inside a parked car at Casino Arizona.
The fire, which happened in the area of 20th Street and Sweetwater Avenue during the morning hours of May 20, left two people injured. Four pets also perished in the fire. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
1 person dead after a semi-truck wreck in north Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. One person was killed following a fiery crash in north Phoenix. As per the initial information, the fatal semi-truck wreck took place on northbound I-17 shortly after 4 a.m. The early reports showed that the three Shamrock semi-trucks were going along Interstate 17 [...]
