Boston, MA

String of assaults occur on Boston University campus

By Juliana Mazza, Amy Sokolow
whdh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston University Police is warning the campus community to be on alert after a string of incidents occurred on campus over the weekend. On Friday at 11:45 p.m., a BU student reported that an unknown person, who was also unknown to the student, forced his way into...



Comments / 1



After fights, more police patrol Mass. beaches

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are increasing patrols at Massachusetts beaches after making numerous arrests Saturday. Police arrested seven people at Revere Beach, including several juveniles charged with disorderly conduct, on Saturday. On Carson Beach in South Boston, they arrested five people including two juveniles on various charges, including having fireworks at the beach.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE


Police: Dartmouth man who committed alleged assault, barricaded himself in home arrested

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dartmouth man who barricaded himself in a residence after an alleged assault has been arrested, Dartmouth Police said in a statement. Derrick Paine, 40, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a firearm without a license after the man allegedly brandished the gun during an altercation and subsequently barricaded himself inside a residence.
DARTMOUTH, MA


Twelve people arrested at two Boston-area beaches

REVERE, Mass. — At least twelve people were arrested at two Boston-area beaches on Saturday, according to officials. State Police said they had arrested seven people at Revere Beach as of 9 p.m. The charges include:. • Juvenile male, charged with assault and battery on a police officer and...
BOSTON, MA


Police arrest 7 at Revere Beach

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police arrested seven people at Revere Beach Saturday night, officials said. Police made the arrests after dusk, when the beach was set to close. More police were at the beach after a brawl there last weekend. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This...
REVERE, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA


Boston Police searching for missing teen

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Keyana “KJ” Jackson was last seen May 17 in the Charlestown High School area, police say. Police describe her as 5 feet 6 inches tall with blonde-brown hair. Anyone with information...
BOSTON, MA


Man arrested for downtown Boston rape due in court

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who allegedly raped someone near the Boston University medical campus is due to be arraigned Thursday in Boston Municipal Court. Edwin Fantauzzi, 33, will head to two different divisions of the court, first in Roxbury to face a charge of resisting arrest, then to the Central Division of the court to face rape and other charges.
BOSTON, MA


MBTA commuter rail train strikes, kills man in Hanson, Mass

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was fatally struck by an MBTA commuter rail train in Hanson on Sunday morning, according to MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan. According to Sullivan, the man was trespassing in the right of way on the Plymouth Branch shortly before 5 a.m. and was struck near Monponset Street Crossing in Hanson.
HANSON, MA


Mystery movie crew filming on Tobin Bridge Sunday

BOSTON (WHDH) - A film crew will be shooting on the Tobin Bridge Sunday afternoon and evening, MassDOT officials said Saturday — but they aren’t saying who’s starring in the shoot. Police will escort a crew vehicle with a camera through traffic between Boston and Chelsea between...
BOSTON, MA


Smolak Farms buildings burned in fire

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at several buildings at North Andover’s Smolak Farms. The fire chief told 7News that no one was injured, and there’s still no word on a cause. This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA


Flames damage 2 Brockton homes

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out inside a home in Brockton Friday afternoon and quickly spread to a neighboring house. SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Tina Avenue where heavy smoke and flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of one of the homes. No...
BROCKTON, MA


Retired Auburn music teacher convicted of raping student sentenced

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former elementary school music teacher convicted of raping a fifth-grade student more than a decade ago was sentenced Friday to up to 20 years in prison. Stephen Jaszek, 66, of South Hadley, Massachusetts, was sentenced following his conviction last week by a Worcester Superior...
AUBURN, MA


Crews battle three-alarm fire in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews worked to extinguish a three-alarm fire in a Brockton building near Florence Street, Saturday morning. No information was immediately available about the cause of the fire or any injuries. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
BROCKTON, MA


Second firearm in two days recovered at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A firearm was detected at Boston Logan International Airport– the second one TSA officers have recovered in two days. “With the summer travel period right around the corner, we ask that travelers to take a good look inside their carry-on bags to ensure that they have no prohibited—or illegal—items,” said Bob Allison, TSA’s federal security director for Massachusetts. “Carelessly traveling with a loaded firearm is a public safety concern, considering it could accidentally be discharged during a search. I strongly urge all gun owners to ensure they know where their firearm is before traveling to the airport.”
BOSTON, MA


Woman, Man Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Mass., Officials Say

A woman and a man died in an apparent murder-suicide in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Thursday, authorities said. The woman, who appeared to have been shot by the man, had a restraining order against him for a year, authorities said Friday, announcing their deaths. The shooting at a home on Mudge...
LYNN, MA


Police nab man wanted for rape near BU medical school

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lawrence man who was wanted in connection to an alleged rape near the Boston University medical school was taken into custody Wednesday. Authorities asked the public for their help locating 33-year-old Edwin Fantauzzi who is believed to be the suspect in a rape reported early Saturday morning on Harrison Avenue. He was taken into custody in Roxbury just a day later after a bystander recognized him.
BOSTON, MA


Brookline reinstates indoor mask-mandate for town-owned spaces

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline is reinstating it’s indoor mask mandate for town-owned public gathering places, according to a statement on the town’s website. Beginning May 23, individuals will be required to wear a facial covering in spaces such as libraries, school and senior centers. The move comes...
BROOKLINE, MA


Juvenile Suspect in Custody, Three Summonsed Following Calls for Explosions in the area of Downtown Crossing

At about 3:27 PM on Friday May 20, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to reports of a large explosion in the area of Summer Street at Arch Street in Downtown Boston. On arrival, officers spoke with several concerned citizens who stated that a group of teenagers had been observed igniting some sort of incendiary device in the crosswalk of the intersection. As the officers were investigating on scene, they heard the sound of another large explosion coming from the area of Downtown Crossing. The officers quickly responded to the area of 335 Washington Street where they observed firework debris in the street. While on scene, officers were approached by witnesses who stated that four teenage males had utilized a black cylinder to launch fireworks in the street before fleeing on foot and entering a nearby business. The officers then entered that business and located four juvenile suspects matching the provided descriptions, ultimately recovering the black cylinder from a backpack while arresting the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Quincy. The suspect was placed in custody following a brief struggle at which time the officers recovered an unexploded firework from his person.
BOSTON, MA


Teen held without bail after bringing a gun to Charlestown High School

A 17-year-old student was held without bail after bringing a gun to Charlestown High School, pending a June 1 dangerousness hearing. The student is charged with illegal possession of a firearm not at work or home and illegal possession of ammunition. Students will also have to once again have to...
BOSTON, MA

