EAST BRUNSWICK- To honor the 28-year career of civilian dispatcher Mindy Davis, the members of the East Brunswick Township Council passed a resolution recognizing her service. In May 1994, Davis’ career in East Brunswick began in the Public Safety Administration Office where she worked as a clerical staff member. By December, she transitioned into the role of records processing clerk. Then, in June 2000, she was promoted to records clerk within the Public Safety Administration Office. Finally, in February 2007, she became a civilian dispatcher for the township.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 25 DAYS AGO