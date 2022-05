Coinbase has been showing interest in Web3. And for this reason, the platform has been keen on expanding its product offerings. The largest crypto exchange platform in the US, Coinbase, has started rolling out access to Ethereum-based dapps for its app users. But according to the announcement which was made via a blog post on its site, only a select few American users will have access to the services for now. And sooner or later, the services may now be extended to all other users of the platform. Recently, user interest in Web3, Decentralized Applications DApps, and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) have all skyrocketed. To this effect, Coinbase is adding some new services for the second time this month, as it looks to keep up with the trends.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO