The southern United States might not be home to king cobras, polar bears, or koalas, but it is home to the famous American alligator. Alligators are one of the most popular tourist attractions in Alabama, you can even visit a place called Gator Alley in this southern state. But, if you’re looking to take a dip in one of Alabama’s beautiful lakes, you might want to think twice before taking the plunge. Alabama just might be home to some of the most alligator-infested lakes in the world.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO