Connecticut Suspended Their Gas Tax, What About Massachusetts?

By Marjo
 5 days ago
Massachusetts residents are searching for any kind of relief they can get at the pump as gas prices hold steady at some of the highest prices the state has seen in over 15 years. Currently, the average price of gasoline in Massachusetts is holding steady at $4.65, which is...

David Barz
5d ago

But gas stations raised their prices anyway because they cut a deal with the democrats in Connecticut. Democrats are still collecting gas tax. This is from several gas station owners.

Massachusetts is Experiencing A Shortage Of This Particular Food

If you are a parent of a newborn, infant or baby that has not yet graduated to solid food, there are problems involved in finding the much necessary nutrition for this group of youngsters. News reports indicate there is a massive shortage of baby formula not only here in Massachusetts, but nationwide as supermarket shelves have been bare for the past few weeks. The question is: What can be done to solve this serious problem?
Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
Massachusetts Congratulates A Trifecta Of Winners Who Won $300 Thousand

They say you got to to be in it to win it! Recently, a trio of lottery winners throughout the Bay state have picked up a cool $100 thousand in prize money and one of the lucky tickets from the Massachusetts Millionaire's Club was sold right here in south county at The Shell gas station on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. The other two winners: A Mass cash ticket that was purchased at Dick's Variety north in Salisbury and King Liquors in Lowell rewarded a patron with a winning $15 Million Money Maker ticket, even though the top prize was not won, the 100 grand is STILL a nice chunk of change. I'm envious for sure, but I better find some extra one dollar bills and try to get in on the winning. Any extra money these days would come in very handy for sure!
Will Increased Gas Prices in Massachusetts Drive You to Stay Home This Summer?

Nice weather is here, and the itch to drive and take a road trip is growing stronger by the day, especially for us here in Massachusetts and other parts of the northeast. However, as of this writing, the average gas price in Massachusetts is $4.31. This is pretty much in-line with average gas prices from around the country, which average between $4.13 and $4.35 per gallon.
Is it Beer Pong? The #1 Drinking Game in Massachusetts is…

With Memorial Day two weeks away and beautiful spring and summer weather ahead, that means BBQs and parties are in our future. It no longer matters how old you are. There’s a trend across the country among all demographics to get the party started with a traditional drinking game. Drinking games aren't just for college students anymore.
What is the Most Popular Holiday in Massachusetts?

With Memorial Day approaching we were curious about the popularity of each holiday. There are legit national holidays commemorating veterans…the country’s independence…for those that made the ultimate sacrifice…religious holidays such as Christmas, Hanukkah, and Easter. There are those “special days” to celebrate love, the Irish, and moms and dads to mention a few.
