6 Products That Make Beach Days More Enjoyable for Wheelchair Users

When he retired in 2010, Jim Eagen remembers asking himself: “What am I going to do now?” Without his job as a regional human resources director for the Social Security Administration, Eagen filled his schedule by riding his bike and volunteering and, a few months in, he heard about an intriguing program that needed some help: Trails & Rails. Through a partnership between Amtrak, the National Park Service (NPS), and Texas A&M University, volunteer guides ride trains that pass by or through national park sites, sharing stories and information about the region’s history, culture, geology, flora, and fauna. Pointing out landmarks as they whizz past the window, the guides—many of whom are retired—chat with travelers who’ve opted to make their trip by train, rather than by plane or car.

