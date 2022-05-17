Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jon Watts Developing Amblin-Inspired Star Wars Series

When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theatres earlier this month, it featured some exciting surprises. One big name on the list included John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic, which was a longtime fan cast come to life. However, it was recently revealed that Krasinski was not the original choice to be a part of the movie's Illuminati. It was revealed that James Bond star Daniel Craig was going to be a part of the powerful group, but he was unable to film due to COVID concerns. This led to some confusion among fans, who thought Craig was cast as Mr. Fantastic. However, it has been reported that he was actually supposed to play Balder the Brave, Thor's half-brother. A recent video from Heavy Spoilers on YouTube claims to have insider info about the Craig cameo that could have been.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO