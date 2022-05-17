ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jon Watts Developing Amblin-Inspired Star Wars Series

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts may be taking a short break from Marvel, but he isn't going too far. According to a new report, Watts and writer Chris Ford (with whom Watts collaborated on a number of indie projects, a swell as the script for Spider-Man: Homecoming) are developing...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Marvel Releasing New Alien Series This Summer

The Walt Disney Company's acquisition of 20th Century Fox meant bringing a lot of iconic franchises into the realm of Disney, which also means that Marvel Comics is able to dive deep into all corners of a variety of franchises, including the iconic Alien series. Coming this summer is an all-new Alien comic series from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Julius Ohta, which will depict the deadly xenomorph serving as a treacherous threat, but also as potentially being the key to humanity's salvation. Learn more about the new Alien series below before it hits shelves on August 10th.
COMICS
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Calls Film "Incredible Honor" for Chadwick Boseman

While Marvel fans are excited about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the upcoming sequel to Black Panther is a bittersweet entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the death of star Chadwick Boseman in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, But according to star Letitia Wright, the film is an "incredible honor" for the actor and that the cast and crew put everything they had into the story Boseman began with the first film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Celebrates its Pro Heroes With Stunning Promo

My Hero Academia has been pushing eat of its pro heroes further than ever before, and now it's celebrating each of their efforts during the Final Act with a stunning new promo for the manga. The Final Act has been the most intense phase of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series so far, and it has pit each of the pro heroes against the villains in one final series of conflicts that is only going to get more explosive as the series readies for its grand finale. As the manga continues, it's time for things to heat up for the heroes even further.
COMICS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reportedly Featured Thor's Brother

When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theatres earlier this month, it featured some exciting surprises. One big name on the list included John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic, which was a longtime fan cast come to life. However, it was recently revealed that Krasinski was not the original choice to be a part of the movie's Illuminati. It was revealed that James Bond star Daniel Craig was going to be a part of the powerful group, but he was unable to film due to COVID concerns. This led to some confusion among fans, who thought Craig was cast as Mr. Fantastic. However, it has been reported that he was actually supposed to play Balder the Brave, Thor's half-brother. A recent video from Heavy Spoilers on YouTube claims to have insider info about the Craig cameo that could have been.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Reveals New Action Movie Poster

Spy x Family has released a cool new poster inspired by spy action movies to help celebrate the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD release of the anime on shelves in Japan! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga franchise has been the standout hit of the Spring 2022 anime season, and will be winding down its debut cour in just a few more weeks. One of the reasons fans have been drawn to each new episode alongside the quality of each release is all of the cool art that makes its debut for the anime to help promote it.
COMICS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
#Star Wars Series#Marvel
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES

