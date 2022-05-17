ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The 1992 Movie Draft

By Amanda Dobbins
The Ringer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are drafting again! And Amanda is back! She and Sean are...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

‘Halo’ Season 1 Reactions

In the first installment of Mint Edition, Steve Ahlman and Jomi Adeniran dive into the first season of Paramount+’s Halo. The guys discuss some of the lore of the video game franchise, what worked for the show, what didn’t, and what to expect from Season 2. Hosts: Steve...
VIDEO GAMES
The Ringer

‘Star Wars’ Says That TV Was the Plan All Along

Chris and Andy talk about the Vanity Fair piece on Lucasfilm’s efforts to create a fleet of Star Wars TV shows, and how there are seemingly no new movies on the horizon (1:00). Then, they talk about She-Hulk and Marvel’s own respective plans for more TV shows (31:16), before recapping the Season 3 finale of Atlanta and reflecting on the season as a whole (41:49).
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stitcher#Movie Draft
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘Atlanta’ Season 3, Episode 10 Recap

Van Lathan and Charles Holmes break down the Season 3 finale of Atlanta, “Tarrare.” They dive into the real-life story of Tarrare that inspired the episode, how this Van solo episode functioned as a season finale, and final thoughts on the season as a whole. Hosts: Van Lathan...
ATLANTA, GA
The Ringer

‘The Circle’ Season 4, Episodes 9-12

Jomi and Jodi return to recap Episodes 9-12 of Season 4 of Netflix’s The Circle. They discuss Yu Ling’s shocking betrayal, the capturing of a longtime catfish, and the disturbing results of the “Portrait Mode” challenge. Hosts: Jomi Adeniran and Jodi Walker. Producers: Sasha Ashall and...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy