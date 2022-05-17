ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

"Flash droughts" are Midwest’s next big climate threat

By Diana Kruzman
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago

September in Oklahoma is typically a rainy season, when farmers take advantage of the state's third-wettest month to plant winter wheat. But last year, many were caught off guard by abnormally dry weather that descended without warning. In the span of just three weeks, nearly three-quarters of the state began experiencing drought conditions, ranging from moderate to extreme.

Fast-moving droughts like this one are developing more and more quickly as climate change pushes temperatures to new extremes, recent research indicates — adding a new threat to the dangers of pests, flooding, and more long-term drought that farmers in the U.S. already face. Known as "flash droughts," these dry periods can materialize in as quickly as five days, often devastating agricultural areas that aren't prepared for them.

During last year's drought in Oklahoma, Jonathan Conder, a meteorologist for a local news station in Oklahoma City, marveled at the speed and severity of the event. Tulsa, the state's second-largest city, went 80 days without more than a quarter-inch of rain, while temperatures in southwestern Oklahoma climbed into the triple digits.

"This is huge for Oklahoma," Conder said during his broadcast on October 1. "Our agricultural community, the farmers who plant wheat, they may not even be able to plant if they don't get two inches of rain."

The threshold for drought conditions differs by location, with the U.S. Drought Monitor using data on soil moisture, streamflow, and precipitation to categorize droughts by their severity. While typical droughts develop over months as precipitation gradually declines, flash droughts are characterized by a steep drop in rainfall, particularly during a season that normally receives plenty, along with high temperatures and fast winds that quickly dry out the soil. They can wither crops or prevent seeds from sprouting, delaying or diminishing the harvest.

Now, flash droughts are coming on faster and faster — making them more difficult to predict and more damaging, according to a recent study published in Nature Communications. The research, from scientists at the University of Texas and Hong Kong Polytechnic University, found that in the last 20 years, the percentage of flash droughts developing in under a week increased by more than 20 percent in the Central United States.

"There should be more attention paid to this phenomenon," said Zong-Liang Yang, a geosciences professor at the University of Texas and one of the study's co-authors, as well as "how to actually implement [these findings] into agricultural management."

Scientists have long warned that warming temperatures and shifting rainfall patterns due to climate change pose a threat to the cash crops of the Midwest and Great Plains, primarily corn, wheat, and soybeans. But flash droughts are a relatively new area of research, Yang said, with the term gaining usage only in the last couple of decades.

The increase in their severity and frequency, though, is already being felt across the U.S. In 2012, a flash drought struck the Central U.S. in the middle of the growing season, causing an estimated $31.2 billion in crop losses. Another flash drought hit Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota in the spring of 2017, leading to more than $2.6 billion in agricultural losses, along with "widespread wildfires, poor air quality, damaged ecosystems, and degraded mental health," according to a study published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Climate change whiplashes us from drought to deluge

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. Snow began falling on December 24th, big fluffy flakes that made lace on mittens before melting. Within hours it had coated the ashes, the brick chimneys that the flames had left behind, and the jagged remains of roofs strewn across my burned-out town. White mounds soon softened the look of charred cars that are everywhere, while even the scorched trees that stretch to the hilltops were coated in a forgiving winter wonder.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

Jessica Reznicek set fire to Dakota Access Pipeline construction. Is she a terrorist?

On election night in 2016, Jessica Reznicek and Ruby Montoya set fire to a bulldozer and construction equipment at a Dakota Access Pipeline construction site in Iowa. Over the next few months, the activists used oxy-acetylene torches to melt holes in pipeline valves at three other locations in the state. It was at the height of the Indigenous-led protests against the 1,172-mile-long pipeline, which opponents like the Standing Rock Sioux tribe argued would pollute local water sources and contaminate soil. When Reznicek and Montoya's actions failed to halt pipeline construction, they held a press conference and publicly took responsibility for their actions.
IOWA STATE
Salon

Herschel Walker left out millions in his financial report

Former Heisman Trophy winner and candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker (R-GA) speaks to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America Tour around the United States. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Salon

Lone dissenter: Kentucky Republican casts sole vote against House resolution condemning antisemitism

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., was the lone dissenter in a vote on a bipartisan resolution condemning antisemitism and honoring the Jewish heritage. The resolution, passed along a 420-1 vote, calls on elected officials to recognize the "dangerous rise of antisemitism globally and in the United States" and "condemn and combat any and all manifestations of antisemitism."
KENTUCKY STATE
Salon

Colorado GOP candidate wants to eliminate statewide popular vote so Republicans can win more races

Greg Lopez, the former mayor of Parker, makes speech during Colorado Republican State Assembly at Coors Event Center. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) On Wednesday, 9NEWS reported that a Republican candidate for governor of Colorado is proposing that the state eliminate the popular vote in statewide races — and instead adopt a quasi-electoral college system that, in his design, would give dramatically more power to less populated, more Republican areas.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Midwest#Wheat
Salon

Dr. Oz is causing Fox News to crack up

Mehmet Oz, the celebrity doctor running to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate, thanked Fox News host Sean Hannity for providing him with "behind-the-scenes" advice on his campaign, both pouring salt in an open wound and setting off a new round of bitter backlash. "I want to thank Sean Hannity....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
119K+
Followers
16K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy