Get ready to rock: ‘Welcome to Rockville’ starts this week in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It’s almost time to rock.

Welcome to Rockville starts Thursday at Daytona International Speedway.

The music festival spans four days, from May 19 to 22, and includes more than 80 music acts.

There will be performances by KISS, Korn, Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, The Smashing Pumpkins, Breaking Benjamin, Megadeth, Jane’s Addiction, Papa Roach, Rise Against, Halestorm, In This Moment, Seether, Bush and many more.

Organizers said single day and weekend passes are still available for the festival but they are limited.

The event is America’s largest rock festival.

