ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How often can you be infected with the coronavirus?

fox7austin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID is still here and it is showing...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fox Med Team
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy