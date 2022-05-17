ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mequon, WI

A champion for children with cancer

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEQUON — Kimberly Paulson has a more personal appreciation for the importance of cancer research than many. For Paulson, cancer research doesn’t mean a walk or a benefit or a fundraising campaign. It’s all of those things, certainly — but for Paulson, it’s also much, much...

Join us as big family fun rolls into Red Arrow Park on Saturday, May 21 from 11 AM – 2 PM. In celebration of National Public Works Week, the City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works and Milwaukee Fire Department will host a fleet of vehicles around the park, allowing kids an up-close look at various City equipment and occupations. In addition to exploring big city trucks, the park will host free activities for the entire family, including face painting, bubble art, and a basketball free-throw contest. Can you dig it?!
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hartford Union High School holds third annual Day of Service

HARTFORD — Hartford Union High School held their third annual Day of Service on Wednesday, and their first one since 2019 due to COVID-19, to serve the Hartford and Washington County community. “I think it’s really important to demonstrate servant leadership to the community in which I live, because...
HARTFORD, WI
Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ A.A. Skore

June 25, 1946 - May 17, 2022. Jeffrey “Jeff” A.A. Skore of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home at the age of 75. He was born in Superior on June 25, 1946, the son of Melvin and Shirley Skore. He was a 1964...
WAUKESHA, WI
New Puerto Rican food bus opening in New Berlin

WAUKESHA — Puerto Rican food from La Promesa, a food “bus,” is coming to New Berlin on Thursday. Luís Diaz, who owns the bus with his wife, Katherine Quiles, said he made the bus into a small restaurant. “I really had this idea a long time...
Donald ‘Mike’ Schmitz

Donald “Mike” Schmitz of Waukesha went to his final home with God on May 14, 2022. He was born July 19, 1935, in Brownsville to Robert and Martha Schmitz. His parents taught him to be hard working and never be a quitter in life. Most of his childhood were good memories.
WAUKESHA, WI
Milan J. Gunderson

Milan J. Gunderson, age 77, of Delafield, died on May 16, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on September 17, 1944. Milan is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Laurel “Lori” (nee Petri), sons Timothy Gunderson and Terrance “Terry” (Shelliann) Gunderson, grandsons Austin Gunderson and Jacob Gunderson, many nieces and nephews, and his four siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Florence Gunderson, and grandson Andrew Oehler.
DELAFIELD, WI
Murten Gustav Hess

Murten Gustav Hess, age 81, of Hartford was born to eternal life on May 16, 2022, with family at his side at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. “Murt” was born on May 12, 1941, in Mauston to the late Walter and Bernice Hess. Murt is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, of 59 years; dear dad of Terry Ann (Stephen) Jacobs and Sue Ann (Michael) Grams; proud “Opa” to grandchildren Christopher and Noelle Gates, Jakob Grams, Gretchen, nee Grams, (Adam) Amundson; great-grandchildren Weston and Ellie Amundson. He was dear brother of Phillip (Rose) Hess, Sandra Dietz, nee Hess, dear brother of the late John (the late Deanna) Edgerton. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
WEST BEND, WI
Aimee L. Bertoni

Aimee L. Bertoni, age 27, of Hartford passed away unexpectedly and too soon Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Aimee was born August 17, 1994, in Hartford to Susan L. Mercier (nee Steller) and John A. Bertoni. She attended St. Kilian Catholic grade school where she enjoyed playing soccer throughout high school. She attended Hartford Union High School and graduated from Quincy High School in Illinois, class of 2012. Aimee will forever be remembered by her love of her family, being an exceptional mom who worked so very hard to provide for her children and loved ones. Even as a little girl to age 27, her presence was always known with her powerful walk and though meek, her emphatic voice, and an infectious laugh. She was incredibly strong and sweet yet had a “honey badger-ness” about her you did not want to cross. Aimee waitressed at the West Bend Country Club, Lake Street Inn in Hustisford, and The Abby in Quincy, IL. She enjoyed her job and was one of the best servers to have, was well liked, always had a bubbly personality. Aimee was not afraid to get her hands dirty and enjoyed fishing with her family, catching her very first fish with her dad.
HARTFORD, WI
Susan Mae Schnorenberg

Susan Mae Schnorenberg (nee Schmitt), age 71, of Rubicon passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in the comfort of her home and within the love and care of her family. Sue was born March 19, 1951 in Hartford to Rose Mary J. (nee Kolb) and Gilbert F. Schmitt. She attended St. Hubert’s grade school and graduated from Washington High School, class of 1969. Sue was united in marriage to James T. Schnorenberg on September 30, 1972, at St. Hubert’s Church in Hubertus. She worked for the Hartford Kwik Trip retiring after 10 years, and prior for Chrysler, The Mole Hole, B&B Trailers, and provided in-home child care. Sue was a longtime member of St. Kilian Catholic Church, the Hartford American Legion Auxiliary Post 19, the Hubertus American Legion Auxiliary Post 511, and the TOPS organization.
HARTFORD, WI
Richard V. Finch

Richard V. Finch, 87, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born in West Bend to the late Leonard and Virginia (nee Gonring) Finch on October 12, 1934. He attended school at Holy Angels, West Bend High, UW-Madison, and returned to school at age 50 for a MS from Cardinal Stritch. He met Lois Manson on a blind date in Madison and they were married in 1956.
WEST BEND, WI
Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Ann Smith

Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Smith, 79, passed peacefully on May 16, 2022, with her family by her side. She is survived by her children, Kevin Smith (Susan Keel) and Shelly (Steve) Zinda; adored grandchildren Cole and Jake Zinda; and brother Jeff (Liz) Knapstein (Bella Vista, AR). Cindy was preceded...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Pewaukee Beach will be ‘swim at your own risk’

PEWAUKEE — Pewaukee Beach will be ”swim at your own risk” this summer due to a lack of lifeguard applicants. City of Pewaukee Parks & Recreation Director Nick Phalin said very few people have applied and estimated maybe a handful sent in applications. “One of those staff...
Former employees, loyal customers share memories of Marty’s Pizza

BROOKFIELD — Marty’s Pizza, 16630 W. Bluemound Road, closed permanently on Friday due to staff shortages. The Delafield location will remain open. For loyal patrons and former employees the absence of a familiar haunt is already felt. Mike Schmidt is a Catholic Memorial alum who participated in cross...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Waukesha hazmat team dispatched to Goodwill store

WAUKESHA — The Fire Department and hazmat team responded Saturday to a reported inhalation hazard at the Goodwill Store & Donation Center, 2015 Meadow Ln., according to fire department officials. Employees told the responding fire crew members, who arrived on-scene at around 11 a.m., that an unknown substance became...
WAUKESHA, WI
Former Oconomowoc Kmart undergoing remodeling

OCONOMOWOC — The former Kmart building at 1450 Summit Avenue is undergoing remodeling before Sendik’s Food Market moves in this fall. OCONOMOWOC — A Sendik’s Food Market is slated to open in Oconomowoc later this year at the Olympia Fields development on Summit Avenue. Jason Gallo,...
Washington County Human Services Committee to make recommendation on Samaritan

WEST BEND — The Washington County Human Services Committee will continue discussions regarding the future of Samaritan during their meeting on Wednesday. The committee is planning to make a recommendation to the County Board regarding remaining in the service of providing health care to residents and whether the facility should be renovated or replaced.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Arlene Seifert

Arlene Seifert of Waukesha found peace Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the age of 80. She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn (Ev) and Leroy (Roy) Seifert. She is a special godmother to Lynn Kappel and Martin (Marty) Hall. She is survived by her special families, Clifford Hall and family, Carol Hinds and family, Deane Hall and family, Lynn McGauley-Jacobson and family, and Steve and Diane Strauss. She is also survived by her close friends, Raeleen, Mike, Carol, and Brenda, and other close family and friends.
WAUKESHA, WI
Mary Ann Irene Freida Brueggemann Yahr

Mary Ann Irene Freida Brueggemann Yahr, 95, of West Bend died on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at The Cottages at Cedar Run. Mary Ann was born on October 31, 1926, to the late Walter and Laura (nee Lemke) Brueggemann in Mequon. She grew up on a produce farm in Mequon. Mary Ann graduated from Sunnyside School on Donges Bay Road in 1940, keeping in touch with her classmates and teacher Genevieve Dessloch for many years. She graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1944. Mary Ann went on to study music and graduated from State Teachers College at Milwaukee. She was a member of Delta Omicron sorority.
WEST BEND, WI
James “Jim” P. Gruber

James “Jim” P. Gruber, 73, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend. He was born on October 6, 1948, to the late Roman and Elsie (nee Reisch) Gruber in West Bend. Jim graduated from West Bend High School in 1967. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. On July 26, 1975, he was united in marriage to LaVerne Rossmann in Racine. Jim was an avid coin collector. He enjoyed playing sheepshead and watching the Milwaukee Bucks and the Milwaukee Brewers. Jim did a lot of volunteering and was always helping others. He also sang in a choir group. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed.
WEST BEND, WI

