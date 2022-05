Maine Department of Transportation announced May 20, it will be repairing a railroad crossing on Route 1 in Wiscasset on Tuesday night, May 24. This work will require a detour from 8 p.m. May 24 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 25. Route 1 traffic will be detoured using Federal Street (Route 218) and Sheepscot Road. MDOT crews will perform this work with help from Canadian Pacific Railway and staff from Maine Track Maintenance of Fairfield. The cost of this repair is about $15,000.

WISCASSET, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO