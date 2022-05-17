ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines to consider plan to save 134-year-old historic building

KCCI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Urban Design Review Board will look at a...

www.kcci.com

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines mobile home park demolished after years of struggles

A mobile home park on Des Moines' south side is being demolished to make way for a new housing development, according to the Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC).Why it matters: Oak Hill Mobile Home Park, at 3140 Indianola Ave., underscores the complexity that persists with redevelopment, homeowners' rights and efforts to protect low-income families from unsafe conditions.Aging or poorly maintained mobile home parks have been a thorny issue for local officials, who must weigh public safety decisions against a shortage in affordable housing.Catch up fast: Des Moines tried to shutter the 30-home park back in 2014 after city inspectors cited its...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Candidates in Iowa Senate race aim to help families find formula

ANKENY, Iowa — Democrat Todd Brady from Ankeny is running for the Iowa Senate in District 21. You may remember when we introduced you to him when he created the Vaccine Hunter website, which helped Iowans find available COVID-19 shots when stores had limited amounts. Now he's using that...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Central Iowa pools prepare to open for the season in the coming weeks

As we inch closer to Summer, metro pools are preparing to open for the season. Most pools in central Iowa open next weekend, Memorial Day weekend, for the season. Adventure Bay water park in Altoona opens Saturday, with a Season Passholder preview on Friday. Also next Saturday, city pools in...
ALTOONA, IA
Axios Des Moines

It's No Mow May in Des Moines

The sun is out, the birds are chirping and for some Des Moines families, the lawn mowers ain't singin'.Driving the news: No Mow May is a viral movement that's encouraging homeowners to ditch the blades and let their lawns go wild for the month.Why it matters: While a manicured lawn has traditionally represented orderliness, the overuse of water and chemicals to keep our grass green can hurt the environment.Holding off on mowing lets all sorts of vegetation grow, like flowers and weeds that create more habitat for early-season pollinators.Zoom in: In Iowa, the city of Cedar Falls is participating in...
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa mall getting a $90 million makeover

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — The iconic Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will soon be no more. The city is working on a development to remove most of the mall and replace it with a $90 million Corridor Plaza project. “We are working with ATI group on looking at how we recruit retailers and restaurants […]
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines man fired a gun from his porch

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is out of jail on Sunday night after police say he fired a gun from his front porch. Jeffrey Jones is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Police say home surveillance video shows Jones on his porch firing a gun...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines deli celebrates 100 years in business

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines sandwich institution celebrated a century in business on Friday. B&B Grocery, Meat and Deli has been owned and operated by the same family since its founding in 1922. The Brooks family is now on generation number three. Two of the three generations...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Woman stabs man after arguing in the car

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is recovering in a Des Moines hospital this morning after being stabbed in the arm. It happened on Mattern Avenue and East 14th street around 1 Sunday morning. Des Moines police say a man and woman were arguing in the car. The man...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Mired in bankruptcy and fines, Winterset care facility is fined another $85,000

An Iowa nursing home that’s mired in bankruptcy and been hit with almost $40,000 in fines this year is now facing an additional $85,225 in fines for poor quality care. Last December, the QHC Facilities chain that operates the QHC Winterset-North nursing home, along with nine other skilled-nursing facilities or assisted-living centers in Iowa, filed […] The post Mired in bankruptcy and fines, Winterset care facility is fined another $85,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WINTERSET, IA
WHO 13

Chase across Des Moines metro ends with man in custody

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man is in custody after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through the metro Friday morning. The chase began in Urbandale after an officer tried to pull over a white Ford F-150 registered to someone who had outstanding warrants out of Dallas County. Officer Holly Pickett with the […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Record attendance sees records fall at State Track

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans love their track. A record 15,807 fans packed Drake Stadium on what turned out to be a record day for the runners. KCCI's Scott Reister and Jeff Dubrof have complete coverage from the Central Iowa winners.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Polling Place Change Postcards Flood Iowa Mailboxes

(Undated) -- Hundreds of thousands of Iowans are being notified they may be voting in a different location for the June 7th primary and the general election in November. The Iowa Secretary of State's Office and county election officials have been sending hundreds of thousands of postcards to voters, informing them that their polling site may have changed.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Watch: Deer makes sliding entrance into Iowa recreation center

CARROLL, Iowa — The Carroll Recreation Center got an unexpected visit from a woodland critter on Thursday. Footage from the city of Carroll shows a deer sliding through a hallway in the building. It took a moment for the deer to get its footing before gingerly trotting back out...
CARROLL, IA
iheart.com

Vacant Des Moines Clinic to Be Torn Down

(Des Moines, IA) -- The vacant Mercy Franklin Clinic in the 1800 block of 48th Street in Des Moines is now set to be demolished. The site is under new ownership, and is scheduled to be torn down starting in August. The Des Moines Register reports the nonprofit group Neighborhood Development Corporation has purchased the property and plans to hold community meetings later this year for neighbors in the area to say how they want the three-and-a-half acre property redeveloped.
DES MOINES, IA

