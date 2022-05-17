ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Congressman chairs UFO public hearing

By Eric Pointer
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTEtJ_0fgo41o300

Indiana Democrat Representative Andre Carson will chair a congressional hearing on UFOs.

This is the first public hearing on the topic in 50 years.

Carson says it’s important to address because a small percentage of sightings can’t be explained away by weather events or aircrafts. He say that unknown could pose a threat to national security.

“Well, there is still so much to learn about UAPs and the potential risks they may pose to our national security. The Intelligence Committee has a very important role to play in analyzing reports and gathering information. Ahead of the hearing, I met with [Under] Secretary [of Defense for Intelligence & Security Ronald] Moultrie, and we wanted to encourage the declassification of additional videos of military encounters, many of which we conceal on YouTube and other platforms,” said Congressman Carson.

The Pentagon actually calls these events UAP or Unexplained Aerial Phenomena.

The hearing comes after a declassified report revealed the government investigated more than 140 UAP incidents since 2004.

Carson says for a long time this issue wasn’t taken seriously and pushed aside and put into a science fiction category, but now it’s time to change that.

“You know, UAPs have really captured the imagination of the American public along with those of us in the national security world. It’s a very critical subject for Congress to examine and I think the American people really expect and deserve their leaders in government and the intel committee to seriously evaluate and respond to any potential security risks, especially the ones that we don’t fully understand.”

The report that came out didn’t list outer space or alien life as a possible explanation for the UAPs but it didn’t explicitly rule it out either.

“Folks have asked, should Congress be spending time on UFOs? Absolutely so, we have a physical responsibility, we have a fiduciary duty, and these unidentified phenomena have potential national security risks. They are great public interest, and they have caused consternation among individuals who have experienced these events and it’s our responsibility on the committee and the community to ensure that the investigations are rigorous.”

Carson says the public hearing, scheduled for 9 a.m., is also a way to increase transparency about the topic. There will also be a classified meeting after the public one.

Here is a link for more information on the meetings. The public meeting will be streamed here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

ISP: Suspected heroin dealers arrested in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested two men suspected of dealing heroin after a large amount of drugs was found at a home. Police say they began investigating 28-year-old Bloomington man Kyle Whitaker after receiving a tip he was involved in dealing heroin in and around Lawrence County. Investigators in Monroe County obtained […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
POLITICO

Merrick Garland is underscoring that Joe Biden has not interfered with the DOJinvestigation into the president's son, Hunter.

Garland repeatedly emphasized that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware — a Trump appointee — is fully in charge. Hunter gatherers: Attorney General Merrick Garland insisted Tuesday that there has been no improper political influence over the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrat#Pentagon#Uap#American
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
FOX59

Motorcyclist killed, ejected in northern Ind. crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — An Orland, Indiana man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of State Road 120 and County Road 300 West around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say 74-year-old Kenneth Steele was headed east on SR 120 on a motorcycle when […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy