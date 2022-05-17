ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver metro averaging nearly 100 stolen cars a day, according to report

 5 days ago
COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Metropolitan Auto Theft Taskforce (C-MATT) is the agency in charge of tracking vehicle thefts in multiple counties across the Denver metro area. According to C-MATT, motor vehicle thefts increased 24% in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the first quarter of...

mike k
5d ago

No Consequences . Get caught get probation. If that. Thank the Pro-Criminal Democrats and the ACLU.

Kick Drum
5d ago

Again, democrat run city always falls into total chaos. Vote these people out and get your safety and country back!

Rick Smith
5d ago

nothing will happen. we have no place to house the theifs. and they know that. arrest today out before the paper work is completed.

