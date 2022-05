ROSEDALE, MD—Police are responding to a large brawl in the Rosedale area. At just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the SkyZone located in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway (21237). At the scene, authorities found a large fight in progress. Additional officers are being dispatched. There has been no word on any injuries or arrests. The post Police responding to large brawl in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.

ROSEDALE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO