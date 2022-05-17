ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

People Are “Sad” For Kendall Jenner’s “Lack Of Basic Life Skills” After Her Inability To Slice A Cucumber Sparked A Conversation About Privilege

By Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdCpd_0fgo1Jmv00

As the daughter of Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner and super savvy entrepreneur Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner was always destined for a life of immense privilege.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQAlj_0fgo1Jmv00
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

She was raised in a mansion in an affluent part of Calabasas, and when her family landed a reality TV deal in 2007, their wealth only intensified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZKMv_0fgo1Jmv00
Michael Caulfield

Kendall was just 11 years old when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered, with her and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, the only members of the Kar-Jenner clan to grow up in the spotlight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkUcb_0fgo1Jmv00
Jeff Vespa / WireImage

Following her newfound Keeping Up fame, Kendall landed her first modeling contract at 13, which is also when she left her prestigious private school and started being homeschooled so that she could focus on her career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCnFz_0fgo1Jmv00
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

And it’s safe to say that her career has been pretty successful, with Kendall now an established model as well as a regular face on her family’s new show, The Kardashians .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lfoxv_0fgo1Jmv00
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

With the ever-increasing money and fame that came the Kar-Jenners’ way over the past 15 years, their lifestyles got more and more luxurious as the family added private jets, private chefs, and several assistants to their payrolls.

Instagram: @kendalljenner

And the extent of their privileged lives was highlighted in last week’s episode of the Hulu series.

Instagram: @kendalljenner

In one of the scenes, Kendall visited her mom at home and decided to make herself a snack. Kris offered to call her chef over to make it for her, but Kendall replied: “I’m making it myself. Just gonna chop up some cucumber, it’s pretty easy.”

The way Kendall Jenner cut that cucumber will haunt me

@badtasticb 02:24 PM - 12 May 2022

However, she then visibly struggled to cut the vegetable , with Kris warning her to “be careful” as she watched her daughter hesitate over how to slice it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YOO3_0fgo1Jmv00
Hulu

As Kendall awkwardly began to cut the cucumber, she repositioned it several times before telling the camera crew: “I’m definitely not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me. I’m not professional whatsoever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLCI3_0fgo1Jmv00
Hulu

Visibly worried, Kris then called for her chef to come and cut the cucumber on Kendall’s behalf, but Kendall shut down the suggestion and maintained that she could do it herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7Pgd_0fgo1Jmv00
Hulu

Unsurprisingly, the bizarre moment quickly went viral as viewers shared their bemusement at the 26-year-old star’s battle with such a basic task.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TRTLS_0fgo1Jmv00
Hulu

Even Kendall poked fun at herself , retweeting a fan that had written, “Kendall Jenner trying to cut a fcking cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed,” and adding: “Tragic!”

tragic! https://t.co/DY2pnbg2vk

@KendallJenner 06:43 PM - 12 May 2022

But now that the initial laughter has died down, people have pointed out that the scene is actually a lot more poignant than you may think as they argued that it’s essentially a reflection of the pitfalls of growing up with such privilege.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZl6y_0fgo1Jmv00
Hulu

In fact, many commentators have called the entire situation “sad” as they admitted that Kendall’s lack of basic life skills made them grateful to have had a normal upbringing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mAzEB_0fgo1Jmv00
Hulu

“The way Kendall Jenner cut a cucumber... the way they can’t do basic everyday things is so sad,” one person tweeted. Another reacted: “Holy hell. No basic skills. I’m glad I didn’t grow up with a platinum spoon in my mouth.”

The way Kendall Jenner cut a cucumber... the way they can’t do basic everyday things is so sad lmaooooo

@_utopiaa 01:03 AM - 14 May 2022

I just saw the video of Kendall Jenner trying to cut a cucumber. Holy hell. No basic skills. I’m glad I didn’t grow up with a platinum spoon in my mouth.

@AkaDizzle_ 08:20 PM - 15 May 2022

Someone else wrote: “The way Kendall Jenner cuts a cucumber is one of the weirdest things I have ever seen and is such a definitive comment on celebrity and wealth and different realities.”

The way Kendall Jenner cuts a cucumber is one of the weirdest things I have ever seen and is such a definitive comment on celebrity and wealth and different realities #Kardashiansonhulu

@BeeBabs 02:10 PM - 15 May 2022

Another person added: “Wow, @KendallJenner watching Her try to cut up the cucumber was just sad!!! @KrisJenner It’s wrong & shows how unattached to real life she is. That privilege is a bad thing. What has she actually done for herself?!! When you’re this privileged, it’s a problem!!!”

Wow, @KendallJenner watching Her try to cut up the cucumber 🥒 was just sad!!! @KrisJenner It’s wrong &amp; shows how unattached to real life she is. That privilege is a bad thing. What has she actually done for herself?!! When you’re this privileged, it’s a problem!!! #Kardashians

@DRenee0224 07:42 AM - 15 May 2022

“The fact that Kendall Jenner was struggling to cut a cucumber… actually makes me sad for her,” another person concluded.

the fact that Kendall Jenner was struggling to cut a cucumber … actually made me sad for her 🤯😳

@anshie___ 12:50 AM - 13 May 2022

Despite her apparent lack of culinary skills, Kendall previously insisted that she’s a “pretty good cook,” and that she and Kylie were “super lucky” to have been guided by their mom and sisters.

Instagram: @kendalljenner

Speaking to Architectural Digest about her Los Angeles home in 2020, Kendall said: “This house has prompted me to spend more time in the kitchen. I’m always in there trying to up my chef game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozkIB_0fgo1Jmv00
Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“At this point, I’m a pretty good cook,” she added. “Kylie and I were super lucky to have guidance from our older sisters and a mom who really has her shit together. They all gave me solid advice on how to set up my kitchen and bath for maximum efficiency.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257SSj_0fgo1Jmv00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Ron Galella
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cucumber#Life Skills#Jenners#Ron Galella Collection#Wireimage#The Kar Jenners
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kardashian family cut footage from Hulu series due to ‘personal boundaries’, producer says

The Kardashian family cut footage from their Hulu reality show that they felt was “too personal”, a producer has said.The famous family are executive producers on The Kardashians, a new series which airs on the US streamer and Disney Plus in the UK following the end of their E! show Keeping Up With the Kardashians after 20 seasons.While the show has been sold as an “all-access pass” into the lives of Kris Jenner and her daughters, producer Danielle King told Us Weekly that the show was more of a documentary than a straightforward reality show.King said that “personal boundaries”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Here’s How Kourtney Really Feels About Scott Flirting With Her Sister Khloé—It’s ‘A Little Strange’

Click here to read the full article. Leaving a trail. Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott has been dropping suspicious comments under her sister Khloé’s Instagram posts. So, how does Kourtney Kardashian feel about Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian’s flirty comments?  Scott’s comments have been questionably flirtatious and directed at Khloé since November 2021 when he wrote on Kris Jenner’s Instagram post of Khloé’s Cosmopolitan UK cover with: “I’m sorry, but not sorry @khloekardashian is so gorg.” He then proceeded to comment on March 28, 2022 on Khloé’s post with her new blonde bob with: “​​Say hello to my little friend.”  The truth is that...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Is Kendall Jenner the Only Kardashian Without an Assistant?

It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family keeps a team to assist with their various needs. With a quick Instagram search, fans can see Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and several other family members tagging their hair, makeup, and style teams. Article continues below advertisement. The Kardashian-Jenners have...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

5K+
Followers
584
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy