Hopewell, VA

Hopewell Police: Man found shot to death in parking lot was a Petersburg resident

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 5 days ago
HOPEWELL — An argument Monday night resulted in the shooting death of a Petersburg man in eastern Hopewell, police said.

Shortly before midnight, Deanthony Davis, 27, was shot to death in a parking lot in the 600 block of Winston Churchill Drive. Police said witnesses reported hearing a loud argument in the parking lot followed by several shots being fired.

Davis had been shot several times and died at the scene, police said. A dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the area before officers arrived.

An actual motive for the argument and subsequent murder was not released.

Monday's homicide was the third reported in Hopewell this year.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to call Detective Shawn Grant at (804) 541-2284. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202 or through the P3Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story.

