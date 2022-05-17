ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach mobile library to hire teacher after high demand

By Danielle Seat
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AvJ9y_0fgnzzJj00

A classroom on wheels has been traveling around West Palm Beach since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Mandel Public Library launched Mandel Mobile to help families access their library's resources.

The minivan is equipped with Wi-Fi, laptops, snacks and more. Assistance with job applications and resume building is also available. For the first time, now a teacher will be too.

West Palm Beach city leaders are moving forward with the libraries proposal to spend $40,000 on a certified teacher designated to traveling with the Mandel Mobile minivan.

Mandel Library Director Lisa Hathaway said although the program was created to assist families struggling during the pandemic, they've seen there's a real need for the program even after kids returned to school.

"We can actually bring those services directly to them, the same services they would receive in this library," Hathaway said. "And we can be impactful to them where they already are.”

Hathaway said they typically see about 65 kids a week, and plan to reach hundreds more in the summer months.

"It gives the kids the tools and the resources to do better in school, it gives them a healthy snack, and it just makes life much better for our community,” said Hathaway.

The new teacher will join the mobile classroom in the summer.

The Mandel Mobile can be found at Bill Moss Hillcrest Park on Tuesdays, at Sullivan Park on Wednesdays and Fogleman Park on Thursdays. The hours are from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can see this page for scheduling updates.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Investigation: Broward 911 call center workers log so much OT because of understaffing that they can double their pay

Broward County’s emergency 911 centers are so gravely understaffed that workers routinely log outlandishly long overtime shifts — enough extra work that many are doubling and tripling their regular pay, a South Florida Sun Sentinel review of payroll records revealed. In a recent six-month period, three communication operators hauled in six-figure payouts for jobs that — without overtime — ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#The Mandel Public Library#Wi Fi#The Mandel Mobile#Bill Moss Hillcrest Park
CBS Miami

Report: South Florida Counties Have High COVID Levels, Despite CDC Numbers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have high COVID-19 community levels, despite the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control showing the region having medium levels, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Saturday. The newspaper said the difference between the levels is significant. Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties’ positivity rates are all over 17%, levels not seen since early February, according to the Broward newspaper. Florida saw a jump in COVID-19 cases last week, while reported deaths of Florida residents during the pandemic climbed to more than 74,300. A report issued Friday by the...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
BOCANEWSNOW

ALERT: Palm Beach County COVID Risk Spikes

KinsaHealth Reports Dramatic Increase In Palm Beach County COVID-19 Spread. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The COVID situation in Palm Beach County just took a dramatic turn for the worse. Kinsa Health, credited with accurately predicting the first wave of COVID-19 – and all […] The article ALERT: Palm Beach County COVID Risk Spikes appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Slain 4-year-old’s memorial in Plantation turns into call for action

Greyson Martin Kessler never got to finish nursery school. Exactly a year ago, the 4-year-old was found in a downtown Fort Lauderdale condominium having been slain by his father in a murder-suicide. At a memorial Saturday afternoon in Plantation’s Deicke Park, across the street from her home, Greyson’s mother, Alison “Ali” Kessler, alternated between efficiently organizing a series of speeches ...
PLANTATION, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

All of South Florida moves into high COVID risk category after ‘processing error‘ in state’s data

All three South Florida counties have high COVID-19 community levels, despite the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control showing the region having medium levels. The difference between the levels is significant. The CDC recommends that people in areas with high community levels should wear masks indoors in public places and lists additional precautions for high-risk people. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

New YMCA opens on historical ground in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A brand new YMCA in central Fort Lauderdale’s Sistrunk Corridor opened on Friday morning. “It’s a very unique building. There’s not another one like this in the country,” Sheryl Woods, of YMCA of South Florida, said. The building stands at 65,000...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Evie M.

Would you visit the super spooky Historic Fellsmere School in Fellsmere, Florida?

What once was Fellsmere School in Fellsmere, FL. Now the building is a bunch of administrative offices.Ebyabe on wikicommons. It really is funny how much you don't know the place you live in until you start snooping around. I've been living in Orlando for almost a year and only just realized that I live close to a haunted school and not only just a haunted school, it's allegedly insanely haunted.
FELLSMERE, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy