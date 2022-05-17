Man found shot to death outside vehicle in Statesville, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 40-year-old man was found shot dead outside of a vehicle in Statesville, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 900 block of Fifth Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Breon Tucker outside of a vehicle.

Police said detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

