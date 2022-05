LANSING, Mich (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed expansions to Michigan’s crime victim compensation fund, which ranks worst in the nation for application rates, according to the Alliance for Safety and Justice. Hurdles in the state’s laws for victims and their families to apply for the crime victim compensation fund to get financial support to cover things like funeral costs and medical bills after a crime contributed to the ranking, according to the Alliance for Safety and Justice. The old law’s eligibility included requirements like reporting the crime to police within 48 hours, which supporters of the new laws said...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO