San Francisco, CA

The Best Places to Drink in San Francisco

By Flora Tsapovsky
vinepair.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco may not stay up late — you’ll be hard-pressed to find decent food or lively faces out past 1 a.m. — but it sure knows how to drink in style. If it’s cocktails you’re after, the city appears to birth a new smart cocktail bar every month, and if...

vinepair.com

Silicon Valley

Photos: San Jose home originally purchased for $24,000 sells for $1.67 million

A modest 1,316-square-foot San Jose home that was originally purchased for $24,000 in 1971 has sold for $1.67 million, underscoring the area’s hot home values. The property was originally listed for $1.299 million and sold for almost $400,000 over the original asking price. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Cambrian...
SAN JOSE, CA
Mountain View Daily

5 Nearby Brunch Places Worth Trying

Address: 1711 W El Camino Real Mountain View, CA 94040. I thought the place only had cheese sandwiches. I was wrong. I like dishes in which there is meat, but they have to be cooked well. This is probably one of the best burgers I've had. The burger is 1/3 pound Angus and Waygu beef. The buns are toasty. The chopped jalapeo was not too spicy.
PALO ALTO, CA
Toni Koraza

What will Oakland look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

California doesn’t get much more Californian than Oakland. Thriving, diverse, and well-off, the average home costs just over a million dollars. The first surge of people who moved to Oakland were the individuals who could afford to move out of San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. It’s where Kamala Harris was born, and it’s been a historical hotbed for protests of all kinds.
OAKLAND, CA
foxla.com

3 California cities rank among best in US for Asian professionals

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities are among the best in the United States for Asian professionals, according to a ranking from Apartment List. Bay Area cities San Jose and San Francisco took the top spots at #1 and #6 respectively, while Riverside - the only Southern California city to make the top 10 - ranked #9.
CALIFORNIA STATE
indybay.org

Discover the Historic Gold Mining Town of Negro Bar, Sacramento County, California

On this day in May 1848, the Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. died very mysteriously and was buried the same day near the front entrance of Mission Dolores Basilica, San Francisco, California. At dawn of the turn of the 21st century, a renaissance toward considering equity and inclusion was nurtured...
SFGate

How the Bay Area became California's latest COVID hot spot

Since the early days of the pandemic, the Bay Area has been seen as a model for how to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. The region instated the nation’s first stay-at-home orders in March 2020 and has since consistently seen lower levels of transmission than its southern counterparts. Today, the Bay Area has one of the country’s lowest COVID-19 death rates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID outbreaks, low staffing forcing Bay Area restaurants to close again

SAN FRANCISCO -- Getting a seat at a table in San Francisco or anywhere else in the Bay Area this weekend might be tough. After avoiding COVID-19 for so long, restaurants find themselves hit by the one-two punch of low staffing, on top of COVID-19 outbreaks. Inside the kitchen at Handroll Project on Guerrero in the Mission, Executive Chef Geoffrey Lee is trying to channel his nervous energy for the restaurant's official grand opening, which he hopes will be tomorrow. That all depends on the results of some PCR tests, as Handroll Project and many other restaurants have been...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

This delicious fruit is free for the taking across the East Bay

Welcome to East Bay Nosh’s local produce week, during which we’ll highlight stories of urban farming, growing your own food and dining off the land. You can see all the stories from this package on the Local Produce Week page. When I moved from New York to the...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Co-owner of Filipino restaurant in Oakland shot dead in front of son

OAKLAND, Calif. - Loved ones are in shock after the co-owner of a popular Filipino restaurant in Oakland was gunned down in front of his 11-year-old son. Jun Anabo, 39, was shot outside his restaurant, Lucky Three Seven, at the corner of Fruitvale and Brookdale avenues at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.
OAKLAND, CA
kuic.com

Vallejo Music Icon “Suga-T” Stevens Announces The Opening of “Her Museum”

Music icon and Vallejo native Dr. Tennia “Suga-T” Stevens is stepping out of her usual role as a renowned singer, producer and performer to follow another of her passions. She is the founder of the new HER Museum, a one-of-a-kind museum that serves vulnerable populations of women and girls, promotes community wellness and a safe place for females in the arts to develop and implement their skills, while celebrating the legacies of positive role models who have paved the way in influential industries. The opening ceremony will take place Friday May 27th at 233 Eddy Street, San Francisco, from 11:00am to 6:00pm. The city’s Mayor London Breed will be inducted as one of the museum’s honorees. The first “Arts and Women Empowerment Exhibit” will debut and the gallery, featuring portraits of women of color who have excelled in the arts, will open. Entertainment and refreshments will also be part of the day. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Admission is free.
VALLEJO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento Powerball player has to split giant jackpot but gets $316 million prize

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wait is over!. The winner of the California Lottery $316.3 million jackpot Powerball has been announced after recently claiming his prize. On Jan. 5, at a 7-Eleven on the corner of Wyndham Drive and Valley Hi Drive in Sacramento, Orlando Zavala Lozano paid just $2 for a lottery ticket. He would go on to win the $632.6 million Powerball and split the jackpot with one other person from Wisconsin.

