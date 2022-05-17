State Route 68 paving project west of Golden Valley postponed

Two bodies have recently been found in Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the US, located about 30 miles southeast of Las Vegas. Lake Mead, located behind the Hoover Dam in Clark County, Nevada is the largest reservoir in the nation, and has been seeing a rapidly decreasing water level due to the current severe drought. Lake Mead supplies drinking and agricultural water to the states of Nevada, Arizona, California as well as some of Mexico with its primary supply coming from the Colorado River. The Colorado River and Lake Mead supply roughly 90 percent of southern Nevada’s drinking and agricultural water. Lake Mead recently dropped below 1,056 feet in elevation. At its highest level, Lake Mead was near 1,225 feet in elevation. (These levels are based on altitude, not depth, which varies.)

