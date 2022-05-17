ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, AZ

State Route 68 paving project west of Golden Valley postponed

By Daily News
Mohave Daily News
 2 days ago

BULLHEAD CITY — A project to replace pavement along 15 miles of State Route 68 from Highway 95 in Bullhead City to...

mohavedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
zachnews.net

Needles, CA: Run For The Wall 2022 visits small Colorado River desert community along historic Route 66 on journey to Washington District of Columbia for Memorial Day 2022.

Source: Run For The Wall (Information) Needles, California: Motorcycle riders participating in the Run For The Wall 2022 visited the small Colorado River desert community along historic Route 66 on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022. The annual motorcycle ride which started their journey Wednesday morning in Ontario, California with three separate...
NEEDLES, CA
SignalsAZ

Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport Erosion Project Continues

In an ongoing effort to maintain the highest-quality airport infrastructure, the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport is closing nightly from 8:00 pm until 6:00 am starting May 16th and will take place intermittently through June 3rd to complete an erosion control project. Work is scheduled for the following dates:. May...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Needles fairing better than neighbors regarding drought

NEEDLES — The nuances of the ongoing drought, and the importance of not embracing a one-size-fits-all mindset, was one of the main topics of discussion during the most recent Needles City Council on May 10. “I’ve got a lot of questions about the drought and indeed we are in...
NEEDLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golden Valley, AZ
Traffic
Bullhead City, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Bullhead City, AZ
City
Golden Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Golden Valley, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullhead#Adot#Project Team#Urban Construction#State Route 68
thelesabre.com

Second body found in Lake Mead

Two bodies have recently been found in Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the US, located about 30 miles southeast of Las Vegas. Lake Mead, located behind the Hoover Dam in Clark County, Nevada is the largest reservoir in the nation, and has been seeing a rapidly decreasing water level due to the current severe drought. Lake Mead supplies drinking and agricultural water to the states of Nevada, Arizona, California as well as some of Mexico with its primary supply coming from the Colorado River. The Colorado River and Lake Mead supply roughly 90 percent of southern Nevada’s drinking and agricultural water. Lake Mead recently dropped below 1,056 feet in elevation. At its highest level, Lake Mead was near 1,225 feet in elevation. (These levels are based on altitude, not depth, which varies.)
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Mohave Daily News

BRIEFS

BULLHEAD CITY (NW) — Bullhead City Animal Care and Welfare officers are seeking to contact a dog owner for quarantine purposes. A woman reported that she was bit by a dog on May 17 at Sam’s Club. She said she was talking with a man who had a...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

ADOT to do pavement repair along I-40 in Kingman

KINGMAN — The Arizona Department of Transportation will perform pavement repair along a six-mile stretch of Interstate 40 in Kingman beginning today. East- and westbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly from today to May 21. The work will take place from Andy Devine Avenue to west of the Kingman city limits (mileposts 46-52).
KINGMAN, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
fox10phoenix.com

Lake Mead murder mystery: Bodies found due to low water levels

BOULDER CITY, Nev. - There's a murder mystery at Lake Mead. The decades-long drought at America's biggest reservoir has dropped water levels so low that bodies are popping up. Lake Mead is behind the Hoover Dam and about 40 miles from the Las Vegas strip. As the lake dries up, it could help crack some very cold cases.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mohave Daily News

Airport receives $1.29 million in grants

BULLHEAD CITY — Two grants, totaling more than $1.29 million, have been awarded to Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport for two projects approved to make the facility safer and more accessible. "The two grants just announced are for two new projects that have yet to begin," Jeremy Keating, director of Laughlin/Bullhead...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
zachnews.net

News Alert: Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station is investigating a shooting of a person near Duke Watkins Park late Saturday night.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station is investigating a shooting of a person near Duke Watkins Park on Saturday, May 14th, 2022. In a press release that was released today, the...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
teslarati.com

Tesla is building a giant Supercharger midway between LA and Las Vegas

Barstow Mayor Paul Courtney recently confirmed that an upcoming Tesla Supercharger in the city would be one of the United States’ largest Supercharger sites to date. The site is projected to feature an impressive 100 Tesla Supercharger stalls. Barstow is a remote Mojave Desert town, though it lies at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
AZFamily

Mohave County family’s dog ‘Bubba’ found 3 months after rollover crash

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Department of Public Safety Troopers say they found “Bubba,” a dog that went missing in February after a rollover crash on the U.S. 93. DPS was called out to the area near milepost 148, south of Wikieup, on Feb. 13 after Bubba and his owners had been in a rollover accident. After the crash, Bubba went missing, and his owners put up flyers around the area with Bubba’s photos and contact information.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson man threatened with HOA fines for anti-Biden sticker

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson resident believes his freedom of speech is being violated over a bumper sticker on his truck. A bumper sticker that reads “Let’s Go Brandon” is causing all the trouble for the man who is being told by his homeowner’s association that displaying the sticker on his truck is considered an offensive trader activity.
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy