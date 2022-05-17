ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Schools reopen in Brookline as district, teachers union reach agreement

By Ross Cristantiello, Marta Hill
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

The agreement reached early Tuesday morning sets out wage increases, longevity pay, diversity measures, and prep time allotments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozdr2_0fgnydFc00
Fifth grade teacher Laura Karalis embraces her daughter as she stands with fellow educators at Brookline Public Schools to rally in front of Town Hall after their first day walking the picket line May 16. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Teachers and students in Brookline are back in their classrooms Tuesday after a one-day strike ended with an agreement for a new teacher contract.

“We are open and ready to welcome our students back!” a message on the district’s homepage Tuesday read. “Thank you for your patience and support as we worked through the contract negotiations.”

The agreement was reached early Tuesday morning after 12 hours of negotiations and is in effect through 2026, according to a statement from the Brookline School Committee.

The key terms of the agreement include a wage increase, longevity pay, a working group on staff diversity, and considerations about staff prep time.

According to the school committee, teachers will see a 6% increase in wages and stipend by the end of August 2023 under the agreement, followed by an 8% increase between September 2023 and Aug. 30, 2026, and a 1% increase on Aug. 31, 2026.

In addition, for the first time since 2013, long-term Brookline teachers who have reached the highest salary step will receive an increased amount of “longevity pay.”

The terms of the agreement also set out a strategy for maintaining a “welcoming environment that supports the retention of educators in underrepresented groups.” It acknowledges that the superintendent can grant Professional Teacher Status to educators under the law and defines a “Working Group on Workforce Diversity and Underrepresented Staff.”

The agreement also addresses prep time for teachers. It allots 40 minutes a day for teachers in kindergarten through fifth grade, 40 minutes per full school day for teachers in sixth through eighth grade, and “one unassigned block” per full school day for teachers in ninth through twelfth grade.

Schools were closed to start the week, due to unsuccessful negotiations between the Brookline School Committed and the Brookline Educators Union (BEU) over the weekend, according to Superintendent Linus Guillory.

“We recognize that the process of arriving at these agreements has been a strain,” reads a Tuesday statement from the school committee. “We thank students, caregivers, and the community for their patience and understanding, as we finalized these agreements that will further advance Brookline’s mission of an excellent education for every child.”

Members of BEU, which represents more than 1,000 people, expressed relief Tuesday that the negotiations were over.

Without the striking educators, Brookline Schools did not have adequate staffing to open safely Monday, according to Guillory.

A large crowd of Brookline educators and their supporters gathered outside town hall Monday, clad in red shirts and holding signs declaring that they were on strike.

Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to voice her support for the BEU. “They’re pushing for policies to recruit and retain educators of color, and I’m with them all the way,” she wrote.

Comments / 1

Related
Boston

City Council proposal calls for hiring hundreds of Boston residents as flaggers at construction sites

The city currently requires Boston police officers to be used at construction sites. On Wednesday, Boston City Council once again broached a tricky subject: civilian flaggers for construction projects. Councilor Kendra Lara proposed the creation of a city office that would hire hundreds of residents to flag traffic at Boston’s many construction sites, Universal Hub reported.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu announces members of Black Men and Boys Commission

"People want to see change, be a part of change, and feel that change.”. Twenty-one community members are now officially part of the City of Boston’s Black Men and Boys Commission, a group designed to advise the mayor on issues pertaining to Black men and boys. Composed of leaders,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookline, MA
Education
City
Brookline, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston

Police arrest 12 at Mass. beaches amid soaring temperatures

Officers at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire also made 10 arrests after dispersing a large crowd. As temperatures soared and people throughout the region flocked to local beaches this weekend, police made at least a dozen arrests while increasing patrols at Revere Beach and Carson Beach. On Saturday, officers made...
HAMPTON, NH
Boston

Sweetgreen to open location on Beacon Hill

The fast-casual salad chain launches another Boston outpost on Cambridge Street. Sweetgreen will open its 12th Boston location Tuesday. Known for its healthy meals and unique salads, Sweetgreen is headquartered in Los Angeles but operates in 12 states plus Washington, D.C. They serve up salads, warm bowls, and sides, with certain cult favorites like their cashew dressing.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Charlestown teen held without bail after bringing gun to school

A 17-year-old and a 13-year-old allegedly brought guns to Charlestown High, prompting the reinstallation of metal detectors. A 17-year-old student was arraigned Friday and held without bail after allegedly bringing a gun to Charlestown High. Another student, age 13, is also accused of bringing a gun to the school. Both...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union
Boston

Blue Line suspension to begin May 22. Here’s what to know.

Free shuttle buses will run between Wonderland and Orient Heights. MBTA Blue Line train service will soon be suspended, with shuttle bus service scheduled to take its place temporarily. Service will be suspended from May 22 through June 8, according to a release from the MBTA. Service will only be...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Longevity
Boston

5 things to do when visiting Yarmouth

From sand sculptures to boardwalks to pirate treasure. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the cities and towns they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in the survey below or e-mail [email protected].
YARMOUTH, MA
Boston

Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Brockton identified as Chafang Wu

"Coming up this hill, you can’t see in the morning." A woman struck and killed by a car in Brockton Wednesday morning was identified as 50-year-old Chafang Wu. The crash took place in the area of Ash and West Chestnut streets according to a statement from Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz. A witness said a Toyota Prius struck a telephone pole and a pedestrian around 6:35 a.m. according to reporting by WCVB.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy