York County 2022 primary election results

York County voters will choose a number of state, federal and local nominees in the Pennsylvania primary election Tuesday, May 17.

York County's local races

In the 10th Congressional District, Rick Coplen and Shamaine Daniels are running for the chance to unseat Republican incumbent Rep. Scott Perry.

On the state level, Keith Gillespie and Joe D'Orsie are running for the 47th House seat in the Republican primary. With no Democratic candidates, the winner will likely run unopposed in the general election. Likewise in the 94th legislative district, where Republicans Stan Saylor and Wendy Fink are facing off with no one running on the Democrats' side.

In the 169th state House district, Kate Klunk and Matthew Smith are running for the Republican nomination to face Democrat Isaac Riston in the general election in November.

What time do polls open in Pennsylvania?

In-person polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those who are in line by 8 p.m. are entitled to vote.

If you received a mail-in ballot but choose to vote in person, bring your ballot and envelope to the polls, where you can vote. If you applied for a mail-in ballot but didn’t receive one, you can still vote in person at the polls by provisional ballot.

Where do I vote in PA?

If you haven't sent in a mail-in ballot, but aren't sure where to vote, you can find your polling place here .

