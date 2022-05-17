ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

2022 primary election results for Bucks and Montgomery counties

By Torin Sweeney, The Intelligencer
Bucks and Montgomery county voters will choose a number of state, federal and local nominees in the Pennsylvania primary election Tuesday, May 17.

We're tracking all the elections and you can find results for the governor and U.S. Senate races here.

Photos:Bucks County ships voting machines, preps for Tuesday's primary election

Outside money:Pennsylvania donors make up only 38% of campaign donations in US Senate race

Bucks County's local races

In the U.S. 1st Congressional District, Republican incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick faces Alex Entin, while Democrat Ashley Ehasz has no primary opponent.

In the Pennsylvania House of Representatives' 31st District, Bernard Sauer and Jennifer Spillane are contending for the Republican nomination. Democratic incumbent Perry Warren Jr. is running unopposed in the primary.

In the state Senate's 16th district, Jarrett Charles Coleman is challenging Patrick Browne off for the GOP nomination, while Mark Pinsley runs uncontested on the Democratic side.

State results:2022 Pennsylvania Election Results

Montgomery County race

In the U.S. 4th Congressional District, Republicans Daniel L. Burton Jr. and Christian Nascimento are running for the chance to face incumbent Democrat Madeleine Dean in the general election in November.

What time do polls open in Pennsylvania?

In-person polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those who are in line by 8 p.m. are entitled to vote.

If you received a mail-in ballot but choose to vote in person, bring your ballot and envelope to the polls, where you can vote. If you applied for a mail-in ballot but didn’t receive one, you can still vote in person at the polls by provisional ballot.

Where do I vote in PA?

If you haven't sent in a mail-in ballot, but aren't sure where to vote, you can find your polling place here.

